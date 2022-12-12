Netflix make change to latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trailer The next three episodes of Harry & Meghan air on 15 December

Netflix shared an astonishing new teaser for the forthcoming second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan's docuseries on Monday, but Twitter users have spotted a difference in the trailer uploaded to its website.

In subtitles that appeared on its social upload, Prince Harry says: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother." However, the subtitles on Netflix's website stated: "The British media are happy to lie to protect my brother" over Harry's voiceover.

The social version has since been deleted by the streaming giant.

Many social media followers and members of the press made an assumption with the first version of the trailer, that the 'they' referred to members of the British royal family - an error that Netflix and presumably the Duke and Duchess were keen to put right as soon as they could.

Netflix uploaded two versions of its trailer

The next episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-part Netflix series, which will air on Thursday 15 December, are set to explore their decision to step away from royal duties and make a life in America.

In the 90-second clip, Harry is heard saying: "I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did."

Meghan adds: "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."

The Duke also can be heard saying: "I said, 'We need to get out of here'."

The latest trailer features more new footage and photographs

The first three episodes, which aired last Thursday, saw the couple share the beginnings of their romance in their own words, including how they first met and new details about Harry's proposal.

A number of previously unseen photographs and footage of Harry and Meghan from their private life have been included, along with new images of their children, Archie and Lilibet, and their life in California.

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

