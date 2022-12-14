Will Prince William and Princess Kate feature in Part 2 of Harry & Meghan's explosive Netflix show? The royal couple look set to appear

The royal family is braced for the second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show which will drop on Thursday.

An official trailer released ahead of the docuseries suggests the new instalments will be explosive as the couple discuss the fall out of their decision to move to America.

It seems likely that individual members of the royal family will feature in the show – including Prince William and Princess Kate.

While the first three episodes did not refer to the couple by name, watchers are expecting Harry and Meghan to speak in detail about their relationship – and subsequent fall out - with royals.

Relations between Harry and William are increasingly strained

In the trailer, Harry can be seen directly referencing William, stating; "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Harry and Meghan have spoken in the past about their relationship with William and Kate. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry alleged, "My father and my brother are trapped" while Meghan told the host that Kate had made her cry before her wedding day.

It's likely William and Kate will feature in the docuseries

Prior to that, Harry confirmed to reporter Tom Bradby that he and his brother, were "on different paths at the moment".

Fans have been completely divided by the second trailer – with a number questioning the veracity of Harry and Meghan's claims.

The couple have divided public opinion

"The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix's Harry and Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is 'fed to the wolves'. Harry says 'they were happy to lie to protect my brother'. Who exactly & what is the proof?" one questioned.

Others admitted they were pleased the couple were choosing to speak out. "I'm so glad Prince Harry didn't beat around the bush. We want names and he is providing. The Oprah interview was arguably the warning to stop briefing against them and they continued," one said in support of the couple.

