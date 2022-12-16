King Charles shows off his moves as he dances in public The dancing King!

King Charles showed off his dance moves as he visited a Jewish community centre in London on Friday.

The monarch, 74, was captured swaying and clapping to the music, and among his dance partners at the Chanukah event was Anne Frank's stepsister.

WATCH: Dancing King! Charles shows off his moves

Loading the player...

Eva Schloss, 93, who has survived Nazi concentration camps and spent decades promoting peace among humanity, has now danced with a King during a celebration of Chanukah.

She said of Charles: "He was sweet, he really took part, he seemed to enjoy it but it is unusual for him not to make a speech. But he was very relaxed and he enjoyed it, I was trying to get a dance with him.

"They are so easy to talk to, they are not standing on a higher level where you have to make an appointment, they are human beings and want to be part of the community and part of the British people and help everybody."

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace aide offers 'sincere apologies' following race row

SEE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweet kisses for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Charles toured the JW3 community centre on Finchley Road speaking to school children packing presents and food hampers for families around Camden, refugees baking gingerbread biscuits and survivors of the Holocaust.

In a speech during which she presented the King with a Chanukiah of eight candelabras, Dame Vivian Duffield said she founded JW3 to give the Jewish community in London a place to gather to protect and celebrate their heritage.

The King was given a tour of the centre

Eva said: "Unfortunately, there is still antisemitism, people say Jewish people should go to Israel, this is England, but I hope we are getting over these prejudices.

"England is one of the rich countries in the world and we have to struggle with poverty and I hope King Charles will be able to manage this situation a little bit.

"I hope he will help make things easier for everybody and fight racism. I think he is a very good King."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.