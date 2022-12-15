Prince George and Princess Charlotte make surprise show at Princess Kate's carol concert The Princess is hosting the Westminster Abbey service

The royal family came together on Thursday evening to show their support for Princess Kate at her second carol concert.

King Charles led the Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Edward, and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, as they gathered at Westminster Abbey for the very special service.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also there, much to the delight of royal fans. The siblings break up from school for their Christmas holiday on 16th December and were clearly delighted to be able to start the celebration early. Royal fans were thrilled with the moment as they cheered and chanted: "Kate, we love you!"

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks so festive ahead of carol concert

Loading the player...

Wrapped up from the cold, Camilla looked elegant in a white overcoat, while Sophie opted for a long white coat.

Hostess Kate, meanwhile, stole the show in a dazzling wrap dress style coat in festive burgundy. She added matching high heels and carried a pair of gloves and a croc clutch bag.

Kate's family also made a show of support for the royal, with oarents, Carole and Michael Middleton, alongside siblings Pippa and James Middleton all turning up for the event.

The royals looked in high spirits at the concert, choosing to ignore the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims on their Netflix show earlier in the day.

This year's service was all the more special given that it was dedicated to the memory of Her Majesty the Queen. A Christmas tree in Westminster Abbey had even been decorated with Paddington Bear decorations in a nod to her famous Jubilee sketch.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed it would reflect the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including "duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

The service will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. It will blend the modern with the traditional, with carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir alongside musical performances and readings from special guests.

Announcing the service, Kensington Palace said it would also recognise the "selfless efforts" of people and communities across the UK" and highlight "the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

Durng the service, William read an extract from the late Queen's 2012 Christmas message, while guests were enchanted by snowflakes from a snow machine as they entered the Abbey.

Princess Kate kept her guests entertained joking with Alfie Boe about her own singing abilities, and chatting with boxer Nicola Adams, who attended in place of Paralympic star Kadeena Cox.

