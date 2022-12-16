Watch Princess Kate's first public curtsy to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla How sweet!

Cameras at Westminster Abbey captured the sweet moment that the Princess of Wales curtsied to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla publicly for the first time.

Kate, 40, could be seen kissing Charles and Camilla on both cheeks before bobbing into a curtsy, as the monarch and his wife arrived at the Abbey.

WATCH: The moment Princess Kate curtsies to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

The Princess, wearing a burgundy coat by Eponine London for the occasion, hosted her Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey for the second year running on Thursday.

The royals turned out in force to support Kate, including the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, also made a surprise appearance with their parents at the service.

Spearheaded by the Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

The royals turned out in force

The carol service is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones, airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

