Royals confirmed to attend Pope Benedict XVI's funeral The service will take place on Thursday 5 January

Pope Benedict XVI's funeral is set to take place on Thursday and a number of European royals have confirmed their attendance.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are among the royals who will be present for the service at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

The Belgian royal family's official Twitter account shared a tribute to Pope Benedict, following the announcement of his death on 31 December 2022.

It read: "Heartbroken by the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and with all Catholics who are grieving today."

Meanwhile, Queen Sofia of Spain will represent her son, King Felipe, at the funeral.

ROYAL NEWS: Princess Kate's bittersweet birthday week

Queen Sofia of Spain will represent her son, King Felipe

Prince Stefan of Liechtenstein, who is an ambassador to the Vatican, has also confirmed his attendance at the service.

According to MailOnline, no senior members of the British royal family are expected to attend Pope Benedict's funeral.

VIDEO: Prince Harry reveals which side of the family Lilibet is like

LATEST: How to watch Prince Harry's Anderson Cooper interview from the UK

Pope Benedict XVI, born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, died at the age of 95. He was head of the Catholic Church from 19 April 2005 until his resignation due to ailing health on 28 February 2013.

WATCH: Famous faces we lost in 2022

Loading the player...

He spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican. Thousands of Catholics have flocked to St Peter's Basilica, where his body is lying-in-state until the day of his funeral.

Pope Benedict's successor, Pope Francis, 86, will lead the service.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.