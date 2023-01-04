How to watch Prince Harry's Anderson Cooper interview from the UK The Duke of Sussex is set to discuss his memoir Spare

Prince Harry is set to discuss his highly-anticipated upcoming memoir, Spare, in his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which is set to air on Sunday on CBS in the US.

MORE: Prince Harry comments on possible return as senior royal following move to America with Meghan Markle

But how can viewers in the UK watch the tell-all programme? Find out everything you need to know here…

WATCH: Prince Harry talks return to royal family with Anderson Cooper

Loading the player...

What will Harry say in the Anderson Cooper interview?

The 60 Minutes interview will be Harry's first U.S. television appearance to discuss Spare, as well as his childhood, the loss of his mother, and life as the Duke of Sussex.

The programme will see the two men sit down for an intimate chat about the memoir.

In a clip for the interview, Harry explained that he was the target of leaks to the press. "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he said.

LATEST: Prince Harry addresses relationship with Prince William: 'I would like to have my brother back'

Prince Harry's book Spare: The January 2023 release date, price & voice over news - DETAILS

"You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto.

SPARE by Prince Harry, £14 / $36, Amazon

"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent," Harry continued. "And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you.' But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes - there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

The interview will air on Sunday

How to watch 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper in the UK

While CBS is not available in the UK, clips from the programme will likely be uploaded to the channel's Youtube channel and social media pages shortly after the interview airs. The programme will also stream on Paramount +.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.