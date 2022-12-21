How European royal families will be celebrating the Christmas period The festive season remains a family affair

Royal families across Europe are gearing up for the Christmas period alongside their nearest and dearest.

The festive season is typically a family affair characterised by royal traditions, lavish meals and joyous carol services. As the British royal family awaits the arrival of Father Christmas, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into European holiday traditions.

From Belgium's carol concert to Sweden's annual family video, discover how European royal households celebrate the Christmas season…

Norway

The family of King Harald and Queen Sonja spend Christmas at the Royal Lodge, Kongsseteren, a traditional farmhouse built in 1906 in the hills outside Oslo. Providing a uniquely Norwegian atmosphere, the estate is decorated according to old-time peasant traditions.

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway

Christmas Eve is the day when presents are exchanged and the entire family gathers for the main Christmas meal. Whilst many Norwegians tuck into either ribs or dried lamb, the royal family break these traditions by eating grilled baby pork.

Belgium

One of the Belgian royals' most cherished traditions is the carol concert held at the Palais Royal each Christmas Eve. Attended by King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and children Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore, the occasion is a thank-you to royal staff for their services.

The Belgian royal family attending a Christmas concert

King Philippe delivers an annual Christmas speech which is recorded in French, Dutch and German to reflect Belgium's three official languages.

Sweden

The Swedish royals partake in a seriously sweet holiday custom whereby the family release a video of themselves taking part in a fun Christmas activity. In previous years, the family has gathered to bake cookies, decorate the Christmas tree and make homemade festive decorations.

Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf XVI celebrating Christmas

On the 23 December, the Swedish royals celebrate the birthday of Victoria's mother, Queen Silvia. In honour of the Queen's German heritage, the royals tuck into a brandy-soaked weihnachtsstollen, a fruit-and-nut bread covered with powdered sugar.

Denmark

Christmas is an international affair for Queen Margrethe and her royal clan. Much like Sweden, the Danish royal family share a Christmas video featuring the likes of Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Queen Margrethe with her family

On 23 December Lille Juleaften (Little Yule Eve), gifts are wrapped and placed under a Christmas tree decorated with handmade ornaments. On Christmas Eve, royal children prepare a bowl of rice porridge for Santa's little helpers, known in Denmark as julenisse.

Queen Margrethe kicks off the Christmas Day lunch with pudding – namely risalamande, a creamy rice pudding that contains a whole almond hidden inside. The family then tuck into dishes such as roast goose or duck, caramel browned potatoes, and red cabbage.

Monaco

Every year, the royal family hosts a party for underprivileged children where they're given gifts and hot chocolate made with a secret recipe using milk from the cows at her country retreat. The tradition was started by Princess Grace in the 1950s as a small gesture which has now evolved into a big occasion.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert with their two children

Since her passing, Grace's son, Prince Albert, and his wife, Charlene, welcome eager youngsters aged between five and 12 to the Grimaldi palace along with Père Noël (Father Christmas) for an afternoon of presents and fun.

Princess Charlene handing out gifts

On Christmas Eve, the royals attend mass together. The family takes Pan de Natale, a traditional sweet bread in the shape of a cross, which is blessed by the head of the family and then shared amongst each other that evening or during Christmas dinner.

The Netherlands

Christmas comes early in the Netherlands, with the curtain-raiser taking place when Santa – or Sinterklaas – arrives in November. Along with their three princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander attend a harbourfront parade to welcome Santa, who arrives by boat.

Queen Máxima getting into the spirit of things

Every few years, the royal couple opt to spend Christmas at their estate in the spectacular Patagonian countryside in Máxima's native Argentina.

At 1pm on Christmas Day, King Willem-Alexander delivers an annual Christmas speech which is pre-recorded at Huis ten Bosch.

Spain

The Spanish royals are very family-oriented during the festive season. On Christmas morning, Felipe and Letizia's daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, will awaken to find a small present under the tree.

King Felipe delivering his annual speech

In keeping with tradition, Spanish children receive larger Christmas gifts from the Three Kings on Epiphany Day.

King Felipe's family Christmas card

On 6 January, children in Spain tuck into a traditional Roscón de Reyes – a ring of brioche topped with candied fruit and filled with cream. The sweet treat contains a small present for one lucky youngster to find.

