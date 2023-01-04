Princess Kate's bittersweet birthday week

The Princess of Wales is set to celebrate her 41st birthday on Monday 9 January, but the royals will also be bracing themselves for revelations in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Kate spent the festive period with her young family in Norfolk, joining King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Sandringham for Christmas.

The Waleses were among the royals out in force for the Christmas Day walk to church, with Prince William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, four, making his debut.

During the Christmas break, the family-of-five also enjoyed a trip to see Santa at Lapland UK and William even reportedly treated his wife to a thrilling date by taking an Aston Martin DBX707 for a weekend test drive.

While Kate usually spends her birthday privately and Kensington Palace shared three very special portraits to mark her milestone 40th last year, there is likely to be some concern over her brother-in-law's book.

The Wales spent Christmas in Norfolk

Prince Harry has also given interviews to ITV1's Tom Bradby and CBS' Anderson Cooper, both of which will air the night before Kate's birthday. His book will be released the day after on 10 January.

The Duke looks set to open up about his strained relationship with his brother William and father, King Charles.

In a first look at the ITV1 interview, Harry says: "I want a family, not an institution," adding: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

Referring to "the leaking and the planting" of information, the 38-year-old also states that "It never needed to be this way."

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," he continued. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

