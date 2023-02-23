King Charles' tour secrets uncovered: piloting, biggest mistakes and more - exclusive Listen to the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast below

Royal Tours are a highlight in a royal watcher's calendar – they bring out the best in the royals, from their fashion to their varied engagements.

The royals' trips abroad are covered by media all over the world, with every detail carefully dissected. But on this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to here, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are joined by former press secretary Dickie Arbiter who reveals previously unknown details about past tours – including the reason why royals always travel with extra blood.

In the new 50min episode - which also features What Kate Wore founder Susan E. Kelley, who talks all things fashion, and our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, who details the incredible night she and other royal press were joined by Prince Harry for a fun pub quiz during his 2015 royal tour of New Zealand - Dickie opens up about going on tours with Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and how he used to pilot the plane himself.

Dickie reveals he has been on a plane piloted by Prince Charles himself

The former press secretary also goes into detail about how British Airways transform their first class into living quarters for the royals when travelling long haul, as well as what they drink or eat – and you'll be surprised!

Whilst royal tours take months to put together and are meticulously planned, mistakes sometimes happen.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their staff on board a royal Australian Air Force Plane

In this episode, Dickie recalls Prince Charles and Diana's last tour together and how a comment by one of his team members to the press caused a lot of controversy.

As for how he then dealt with it privately, he told Andrea and Emmy: "I looked at him and said... well, it's not the sort of thing you mention on a family podcast."

