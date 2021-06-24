Prince Charles took the most expensive royal trip of the year, accounts reveal The Prince of Wales travelled to Kuwait in October

The Prince of Wales carried out the most expensive royal trip of the financial year, royal accounts have revealed.

In October 2020, Prince Charles took a charter flight to Kuwait to pay his condolences following the death of the country's Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at a cost of £58,993.

But the overall cost for royal travel during 2020-21 was £3.2 million, down by £2.1 million on the previous financial year, as the monarchy only made a handful of trips due to the pandemic.

READ: Royal family responds to Prince Harry's claims that he was 'cut off financially'

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate surprise students in Cardiff on royal train tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's country-wide tour on the royal train in December 2020 cost the taxpayer £47,965 and was the second most expensive trip taken by the royals.

Prince William and Kate travelled 1,250 miles by rail after setting off from London, a few weeks before Christmas last year, to thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple made stops in Edinburgh, Manchester, Berwick, Batley, Cardiff and Bath Spa and ended their three-day tour by visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate travelled across the country on the royal train in December

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla's official visit to Germany in November cost £42,486.

This year's Sovereign Grant report also revealed that the cost of helicopters was £2.1 million, including operating lease payments of £600,000. Large and small fixed wing aircraft cost £100,000 each, rail travel was £700,000, which included lease payments of £200,000, and vehicles £200,000.

MORE: Kate Middleton 'delighted' as she's given an important new role

MORE: The Queen surrounded by sweet family photos for meeting with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace

Charles and Camilla visited Berlin to attend Germany's National Day of Mourning

Accounts show the monarchy cost the taxpayer £87.5 million during 2020/21 – an increase of £18.1 million on the previous financial year.

With royal activity curtailed by the pandemic, most of the major expenditure areas have fallen, with payroll down £300,000 to £24.1 million, but property maintenance soared by £11.2 million to £49.5 million as the ten-year project to renovate Buckingham Palace continued.

The Sovereign Grant increased £3.5 million to £85.9 million during 2020/21 – a core element of £51.5 million funds the Queen's official duties and her household, and an additional £34.4 million pays for ongoing reservicing costs for the palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.