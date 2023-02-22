Real reason Prince William, Kate and other royals ALWAYS travel with extra blood - EXCLUSIVE Listen to our latest A Right Royal Podcast episode now!

A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode is here and this week, HELLO!'s Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths take a deep dive into what really goes on during royal tours.

We've chatted to three incredible guests: former press secretary to the Queen Dickie Arbiter, What Kate Wore founder Susan E. Kelley and our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, who have given listeners a real insight into the months of preparation, "reccies" and what goes on to make the royals' trips abroad as successful as they can be.

A lot has been written about essentials that must always be included in the royals' luggage when travelling abroad, such as a black outfit - but did you know they must also always travel with blood?

Dickie Arbiter worked for the royal family for 12 years

In our new episode, which you can listen to here, Dickie explains the reason why: "You've got to make sure that you're covering every eventuality and the aircraft would carry blood in case there was blood transfusion.

"There's never any guarantee you are going to get the right type of blood at your destination," he adds.

Despite all the incredible hard work that goes on behind the scenes, some royal tours can be faced with unexpected mishaps, as Dickie recalls of the then-Prince and Princess of Wales' 1992 tour of South Korea.

Princess Diana posed for photographers during her and Prince Charles' tour of India in 1992

The former press secretary, who worked for the royal family from 1988 to 2000, also reveals the late Princess Diana's reaction to her royal plane dropping 10,000 feet and explains why, despite knowing the press would go wild, Prince Charles could have never accompanied Princess Diana to visit the Taj Mahal back in 1992.

