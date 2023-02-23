Crown Princess Victoria celebrates family occasion after King Carl XVI Gustaf's surgery Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel share two children

Crown Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel had a special reason to celebrate on Thursday, as their eldest child, Princess Estelle, marked her 11th birthday.

The Swedish royal court released a new photograph showing the young royal at her home, Haga Palace, in Stockholm. Find out more about the Swedish royal family in the video below

WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royals

Loading the player...

Taken earlier this month, Estelle can be seen wearing a cream jumper with a dogtooth print skirt.

The palace revealed that the princess will celebrate her 11th birthday privately with her parents and her younger brother, Prince Oscar, six.

EUROPEAN NEWS: Danish palace gives update on Queen Margrethe following major back surgery

Estelle Silvia Ewa Mary, Duchess of Östergötland was born on 23 February 2012 and is second in line to the throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria.

The royal's birthday comes just days after her grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf underwent heart surgery.

Princess Estelle turned 11 on Thursday

In a statement released on Monday, the palace said: "During the morning today, February 20, HM the King underwent a surgical intervention with catheter technology in the heart area.

"The operation went according to plan and the King is doing well.

"The King thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him, and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare."

Ahead of the procedure, the royal court said that the operation would be "performed using laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery".

ROYAL INSIDER: Inside the deep-rooted ties between Britain and Europe's royals

The Swedish monarch is expected to rest for two weeks, with his engagements being postponed until later this spring.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel recently returned from a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The princess and personal trainer Daniel tied the knot on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral.

LISTEN: Why royals need to pack extra blood while on tour

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.