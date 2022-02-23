Crown Princess Victoria shares a new photo of Princess Estelle on milestone birthday The young royal is a future queen

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared a sweet new image of their daughter, Princess Estelle, to mark her tenth birthday on Wednesday.

The portrait, taken earlier this month at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, shows the young royal wearing an all-white outfit as she beams at the camera. A pendant with what appears to be February's birthstone – an amethyst – can also be seen around her neck.

Behind the princess is a marble fireplace with a gold mirror and a vase filled with flowering branches.

The Swedish royal court has stated that Princess Estelle will celebrate her milestone birthday privately with her family.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed their eldest child, Princess Estelle of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland on 23 February 2012.

Princess Estelle turned ten on 23 February

She is second in line to the throne after the Crown Princess. She also has a younger brother, Prince Oscar, born in 2016.

The new photo comes just days after Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were forced to dispel rumours of a divorce.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on their wedding day

The Swedish royals took to their official Instagram account on Saturday to address the speculation, admitting that while they would usually ignore the rumours, they felt compelled to dismiss them in order to "protect our family".

The post read: "It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spreading about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce.

"Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless. Victoria and Daniel."

Victoria married Daniel on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral. Their nuptials were attended by the bride and groom's family, as well as a number of royals from around the world, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

