Princess Madeleine faces bittersweet day as father King Carl XVI Gustaf undergoes surgery

Princess Madeleine faced a difficult day on Monday as her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf underwent surgery in Sweden. But the day also marked her eldest child Princess Leonore's ninth birthday.

The royal mum-of-three, 40, has reportedly flown to her home country from the US, where she currently resides with her husband, Christopher O'Neill, and their children.

The Swedish royal court shared the news about King Carl's planned surgery in a statement, saying: "On the advice of his physician, HM The King will undergo a planned surgical procedure on Monday 20 February 2023. The procedure will be performed using laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in the heart area.

"The procedure will be followed by a period of rest. The King's planned official engagements between 20 February and 3 March will therefore be postponed until later this spring.

"The King is in good health and until 20 February will carry out his official engagements as planned."

The Swedish royals together in 2022

King Carl's procedure also comes after his eldest daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria, completed a royal tour to New Zealand and Australia, with her husband, Prince Daniel.

Princess Madeleine, who usually shares birthday tributes to her children on her Instagram account, has not posted since 18 December 2022.

Princess Leonore Lilian Maria, Duchess of Gotland, was born at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014. She also has two younger siblings, Prince Nicolas, seven, and four-year-old Princess Adrienne.

Madeleine and Christopher with their children in 2021

Madeleine, Christopher and their family have resided in Florida since August 2018, but they have previously lived in New York, Stockholm and London.

In 2019, it was announced by the Swedish palace that Princess Madeleine and her older brother Prince Carl Philip's children's titles have been dropped. Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne as well as Carl Philip's three sons Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, are not styled as Royal Highness.

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."

