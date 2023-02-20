Swedish royal court shares update on King Carl XVI Gustaf after heart surgery King Carl celebrates his Golden Jubilee this year

The Swedish royal court shared an update following King Carl XVI Gustaf's planned heart surgery on Monday.

In a statement, the palace said: "During the morning today, February 20, HM the King underwent a surgical intervention with catheter technology in the heart area.

"The operation went according to plan and the King is doing well.

"The King thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him, and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare."

Ahead of the procedure, the royal court said that the operation would be "performed using laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery".

The Swedish monarch is expected to rest for two weeks, with his engagements being postponed until later this spring.

The news came as King Carl's eldest daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria, and her husband, Prince Daniel, were carrying out a tour of Australia and New Zealand last week.

The Swedish royals pictured together in 2022

King Carl and Queen Silvia's youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, who celebrated her daughter Princess Leonore's ninth birthday on Monday, has reportedly flown over to Sweden from the US to see her family.

Celebrations are taking place throughout the year for the King's Golden Jubilee, with the monarch officially marking 50 years on the throne on 15 September.

King Carl and Queen Silvia share three children – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine – as well as eight grandchildren.

