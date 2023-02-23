Princess Kate to go head-to-head with Prince William during royal outing this weekend The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their friendly rivalry!

Let the battle of the Waleses commence! The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to go head-to-head at the Wales vs England Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while Kate became patron of the Rugby Football Union last year. The couple are renowned for being competitive with one another and no doubt there will be some friendly rivalry as they watch the action from the stands.

Prince George joined his parents for his first major rugby match between England and Wales last February where England saw a 23-19 victory. Take a look back in the clip below…

While it's not known whether William and Kate will be joined by any of their children at the match on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess will meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite - a new space at the Stadium which is dedicated for use by the injured players and their families ahead of matches.

The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which The Prince of Wales is Patron, was set up in 1972 as an organisation with a range of education, social and sporting objectives.

The principle aim of the charity however has always been to support those players and their families who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby football in Wales. All injured players are invited to every Wales home game and each year the WRU host a "Family Day" where the group can enjoy time together with their families.

The royals are huge rugby fans, and it seems likely that William and Kate will also be joined at the match by William's cousin-in-law and former rugby star, Mike Tindall.

Mike, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, shared his verdict on Kate's rugby skills after she joined the England team for a training session last February.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike said the Princess looked "effortless" on the pitch.

