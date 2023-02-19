Prince William and Princess Kate shine on the red carpet at 2023 BAFTAs - best photos The Prince and Princess of Wales made a stunning return to the A-list bash

All eyes are on the red carpet outside the Royal Festival Hall as we await the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2023 BAFTAs.

While we're keeping our eyes peeled for the guests of honour, take a look back at some of Princess Kate's previous BAFTA looks in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate's stunning BAFTA looks through the years

William and Kate are making a very glamorous return to royal duties after spending the February half-term break with their children, when they reportedly took Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a low-key visit to the set of Amazon Prime series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

William and Kate will watch the awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

Nominees at this year's awards include Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett and Daryl McCormack.

The Prince has been President of BAFTA since 2010, and Kate first joined him at the star-studded bash in 2017.

HELLO! is bringing you the live updates from Prince William and Kate's attendance at the BAFTAs…

The Prince and Princess of Wales made quite the entrance on the red carpet as they arrived at the BAFTAs.

Kate chose statement earrings from high street favourite, Zara.

