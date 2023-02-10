Prince William and Kate's glamorous date night after half-term revealed Exciting news for the Prince and Princess of Wales!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set for a very glamorous date night after the half-term week with their children.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 19 February. Take a look at the couple's last joint appearance in 2020 in the video below…

WATCH: William and Kate wow at 2020 BAFTAs

William and Kate will watch the awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

The Prince has been President of BAFTA since 2010, and Kate first joined him at the star-studded bash in 2017.

William and Kate's last joint appearance at the BAFTAs in 2020

The couple were unable to attend the ceremony last year due to "diary constraints" but William made a virtual appearance in a special video message.

The Princess has previously wowed in an array of showstopping looks at the Awards, including a bardot-style floral dress and a white one-shoulder gown, both by Alexander McQueen.

What are the BAFTAs?

The EE BAFTA Film Awards are an annual celebration of the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. For the first time, this year's Awards will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories, enabling audiences to experience the nominee and winners’ reactions in real-time.

Kate made her debut at the BAFTAs in 2017

BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

BAFTA is committed to identifying talented individuals and making sure they receive professional support and advice that will enable them to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. The charity delivers a year round international programme of learning events and initiatives, including scholarships and mentoring programmes.

When can you watch the BAFTAs?

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday 19 February.

