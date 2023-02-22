Incredible photos of Prince William as a baby with King Charles and Princess Diana seen for first time The Prince of Wales' unseen photos will soon be auctioned off

Unseen photos of the Prince of Wales as a baby have been released for the first time, just over 40 years after they were taken.

In the images, published by The Mirror on Wednesday, the heir to the throne can be seen being carried by his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Another snap shows then-Prince Charles cuddling his son as William throws back his head and laughs and in another picture, looks terrified as the shot is taken!

The sweet photos show Charles and Diana as doting parents, with their love for their eldest son clear. The pictures also include some of Diana on her own, and Charles with his mother, the late Queen.

They were taken at the monarch's Scottish estate Balmoral in September 1982 by Baron King, a British Airways businessman and friend of the royal family.

There are no other copies of them in existence and both the photos and their negatives will be auctioned at Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, 4 March at 10am.

Princess Diana was devoted to her sons

Now a proud father-of-three, Prince William just spent the half-term holiday with his three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

It's not known exactly how the Wales family chose to spend their rare time off together, though previous school holidays have seen the royals escape to Tresco on the Isles of Scilly, or hit the slopes in the French Alpês for a few days.

A portrait of the family in the 1980s

Sunday marked the end of the family fun, however, as the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to their Windsor home ahead of their appearance at the BAFTAs – where Kate wowed with her choice of outfit.

The Waleses relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor from London late last year, just in time for their children to start at Lambrook School.

