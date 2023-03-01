Prince Harry recalls hilarious moment with Mike Tindall in new appearance Rugby star Mike married Harry's cousin, Zara Phillips, in 2011

The Duke of Sussex recalled a funny moment with his cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, as he answered a series of quick-fire questions.

In a previously unaired segment from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which was released on Wednesday, Prince Harry was asked if he'd ever asked for anyone's autograph. See what he had to say in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Harry recalls funny moment with Mike Tindall

The Prince watched England's rugby squad, which included his cousin Zara's then-future husband, Mike Tindall, as well as Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, beat Australia in the Rugby World Cup final in Sydney.

Zara began dating Mike shortly after his World Cup win, and the pair tied the knot in 2011.

Prince Harry celebrates England's win at Rugby World Cup

Sportsman Mike recalled the moment he met his future wife as he appeared on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year.

Fellow campmate Owen Warner asked the former rugby star: "Did you feel a bit of pressure? If I was chatting to a girl and then found out she was royalty I'd be nervous."

Mike said: "No because we were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we'd met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you'd normally have met of the woman you start dating."

Harry and Mike compete during the Invictus Games 2014

As well as attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, Mike and Zara were spotted in the crowd at the Sentebale Concert in 2016 – a charity which helps vulnerable and HIV positive children of Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry and Mike have been spotted enjoying a laugh during family get-togethers, including the Patron's lunch to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016 and polo matches. The pair even competed against one another in a star-studded wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games 2014 in London.

