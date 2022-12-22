Mike Tindall talks 'different' royal Christmas plans and has unexpected reaction to Prince Harry question Zara and her family will spend Christmas in Sandringham

Mike Tindall has taken part in a special Christmas episode with his fellow The Good, The Bad and the Rugby co-stars, and has opened up about his plans this year, revealing they will be "different".

When asked by colleague Alex Payne if Christmas is going to be "very different" this year, Mike admitted that it would be, but he was still "quite looking forward to it".

"Yeah, it probably will be," he told Alex, before adding: "So I don't really know, I'm quite looking forward to it."

"Obviously, there's a lot of change, there's a lot of firsts. Yeah, go and watch [the King's speech]," he added.

The father-of-three, who is married to Zara Tindall, was then asked a very cheeky question about Prince Harry by colleague James Haskell, and you can see his reaction to it in the video below.

Whilst Mike shied away from making any mention of his royal cousin, he did talk about Christmas presents, revealing what his 20-month-old son Lucas would really love from Santa.

"A bag of frozen peas, because that's all that Lucas wants. Pull the freezer out, bag of frozen peas, pour it on the floor. He's got a playroom full of stuff – not interested. Go to the fridge, take all the milk out, try and crack the bottle, spill it all on the floor…"

It will be the family's first Christmas without the Queen

For wife Zara, however, he makes more effort.

Alex asked Mike if he knew what his wife Zara wants for Christmas and Mike admitted that he didn't – later revealing that trying to anticipate what she might like was a "dangerous game".

The retired rugby player said: "I have some go-to people that I ask… if you're going to buy clothes and shoes and bits and pieces, I like doing it because if you get it right, you get a lot of kudos.

Zara and Mike with Prince Harry back in 2014

"But it's a very dangerous game so then you have to consult people, so I'll consult people and find something, a gem".

