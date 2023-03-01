Meghan Markle and Prince Harry all smiles on first date night since Spare release Harry and Meghan visited a Hollywood hot spot

Meghan Markle beamed as she headed out for a special date night with Prince Harry on Tuesday.

The couple were spotted pulling up outside Hollywood hotspot San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles in pictures obtained exclusively by Page Six.

Meghan, 41, opted for figure-hugging black leather trousers, which she teamed with black heels and a long beige cardigan. Harry, meanwhile, chose a grey cardigan worn over a blue T-shirt and jeans. Style yourself just like Meghan with our top pick of leather trousers and leggings.

There's every chance Meghan turned to her husband when it came to her date night outfit. See the moment she revealed she has sought fashion advice from Harry here.

A bodyguard was on hand to shield the couple from the rain, holding up an umbrella as they made their way inside the eatery.

Notably, the members-only club bans mobile phones and photos, so the privacy-keen couple could be assured that their evening would not be interrupted.

It is the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen together in public since the release of his controversial memoir, Spare, on 10 January.

The Prince, 38, is preparing to step back into the spotlight this weekend, however. He will be taking part in a livestreaming event that will deal with the subjects of loss and personal healing.

Tickets for "intimate conversation" on 4 March can be purchased for £17 each via a new website princeharrymemoir.com - that price also includes a copy of Spare. The virtual event is being hosted by Penguin Random House, publisher of the book.

Prince Harry will join Gabor Maté, the Hungarian- Canadian physician and best selling author of The Myth of Normal, Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture, for the event.

The pair will have an "intimate conversation as they discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing," according to the publisher. It will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience; ticket holders are offered the chance to submit a question which may be answered live.

