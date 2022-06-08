Mike Tindall reveals royal cousins' secret lunch at Jubilee celebrations Mike has been married to the Queen granddaughter Zara since 2011

Mike Tindall is back at work after enjoying celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The 43-year-old – who is married to the monarch's granddaughter Zara Tindall – opened up about the experience as he returned to his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby this week.

And he had some interesting behind-the-scenes details to share with co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Asked about the Jubilee, Mike shared: "It was outstanding, to be fair. It was just great to be a part of."

When quizzed about the most special moments, he then revealed, with a laugh: "We had a good cousins' lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight!"

Thursday was, of course, the first day of the celebrations, beginning with the Trooping the Colour. And it seems that after the military parade was over, some of the royals got together for a private gathering.

Mike and Zara are famously close to her cousins, including Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry flew into the UK with his family for the Jubilee, landing back in Britain on Wednesday, meaning that he too could have attended the lunch.

Relations have been strained between Harry and the royal family in recent years and it is not known whether he took to chance to reunite with his older brother and his other relations at the low-key lunch.

Harry and Meghan certainly kept a low-profile during their Jubilee and were not pictured in public with the Cambridges, nor his father Prince Charles, nor the Queen.

They did, however, enjoy spending some time with Her Majesty and were able to finally introduce her to her namesake, daughter Lilibet.

The couple chose to leave the celebrations early, jetting out of London with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, early on Sunday, ahead of the pageant finale. They were later pictured as they arrived via private jet in Santa Barbara, Montecito, before returning to their home.

Following their appearance in the UK, Harry and Meghan delighted fans by sharing a first birthday photo of Lilibet - a picture taken at her first birthday party in London on Saturday, which they held at their residence, Frogmore Cottage.

