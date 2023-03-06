Royal fans divided over Harry and Meghan's coronation update King Charles will be crowned on 6 May

Confirmation came this week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an invitation to King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Prince Harry previously admitted that the question of their attendance was still up in the air. Watch him speak about the coronation in the clip below.

And there was much speculation as to whether the couple would even be invited following claims Harry has made about the royal family in his memoir Spare, in numerous TV interviews, and on the pair's Netflix show.

News that the Sussexes have been invited has divided royal fans.

"It's a double edged sword regardless of what they decide to do," one Twitter user argued.

A second said: "GOOD! I hope Harry & Meghan make the quick decision to attend his father's Coronation. I have supported H&M since the beginning. Harry recently said in an interview, 'The ball is in their court.' Well Harry, the ball is now passed to you in an act of good faith. You should go."

A third stated: "Harry can go if he wants to...it's his family, but he must leave Meghan and the kids out of it."

A fourth admitted: "King Charles is Prince Harry's father and hopefully everything will be fine in the British @RoyalFamily. At this point, I'm hoping for reconciliation!!!"

And a fifth concluded: "The #Coronation will be a happier occasion without #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry @RoyalFamily although no parent wants to exclude their own children at such important events understandably."

News of the couple's invitation comes days after it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have been requested to move out of their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple considered the cottage a gift from the Queen (although it was only the lease, not the actual property she gave them) and used the cottage any time they returned to the UK - including for the Queen's state funeral last year.

However, royal watchers have also noted that Harry and Meghan now live permanently in Montecito in California with their trips back to England increasingly less frequent. As such, the property stands vacant for much of the time.

