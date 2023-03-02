Charles Spencer shares new post as Harry and Meghan's eviction is confirmed Charles is Prince Harry's maternal uncle

It's been a dramatic few days for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following confirmation they have been asked to evict Frogmore Cottage.

The decision made by King Charles will have a big impact on the couple – and their two children.

Despite living permanently in Montecito, Harry and Meghan had a special place in their hearts for Frogmore; they even celebrated Lilibet's first birthday there – see the sweet celebrations below.

Unsurprisingly, the royal family have not commented on the move – and, aside from confirmation of the request by their spokesperson, neither have Harry and Meghan.

It's a stance also adopted by Charles Spencer – Princess Diana's brother and maternal uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles Spencer has remained silent on Harry's difficult relationship with the royals

Despite the ongoing conversation around the couple’s position within the royal family, Charles chose to ignore the furore and instead shared a sweet personal post with his Twitter fans on Thursday morning.

Charles posed for a snapshot inside a book shop, standing next to copies of his book, The White Ship, and smiling for the camera.

The 58-year-old wrote: "Happy World Book Day! One of my favourite days of the year - a celebration of imagination & learning. What are you reading today?

Charles took to Twitter to celebrate World Book Day

"I'm currently enjoying the audio version of 'Strong Poison', by Dorothy L. Sayers, with Ian Carmichael as Lord Peter Wimsey, her brilliant detective."

It comes after Charles shared his pride in his daughter, Charlotte Diana, as he took part in a discussion about World Book Day and whether it has become more difficult to find costumes for children to dress up in.

The Earl shares Charlotte Diana with wife Karen Gordon

The father-of-seven commented: "It's always so difficult, there used to be endless people dressed as Harry Potter characters but that's no longer the case.

"I was very proud of my daughter going last year as the Moon Child in The Never-Ending Story, I thought that was pretty good". He then revealed: "This year, she'll be going with her best friend as Tweedledee and Tweedledum!"

