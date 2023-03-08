Queen Consort’s kind act for domestic violence survivors

The Queen Consort has been a force of change when it comes to ending violence against girls. This International Women’s Day, it is important to highlight her kindness in bringing attention to violence against women and listening to survivors’ stories. Refuge ambassador and former Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has publicly praised Camilla for shining a light on the special cause.

Passionate about ending domestic violence herself as a campaigner for the Online Safety Bill, she has met King Charles' wife and others at Buckingham Palace to discuss the important issue in December.

"It's always a shock to hear some people's experiences and stories but every single person has their own story to tell," Sharon told HELLO! "The Queen Consort was grateful to hear every single one of them. It was motivating to see that everything we are doing is a step in the right direction.

"You can tell how passionate she is from the way she speaks about violence against women. We were really lucky to hear her talk about why she thinks it is so important to end violence against girls. In her lifetime, it’s not something that has really changed."

Sharon is using her position in the public eye to bring about change

Sharon continued: "We need to stand up for ourselves. It's really nice to hear someone who is a public facing figure want to listen to other people’s stories. The Queen Consort has a million and one things to be doing, but to really take the time to listen to people’s stories and want to know more about people and how she can use her voice to help is really amazing as well."

She concluded: "The Queen Consort has always been very passionate about ending against women. It's always been a mission for her."

It has also become a personal mission for Sharon too, who had been interested in politics since school and really wants to make a difference in the world . She said: "I was really interested in learning a lot about my mum's home country and her own experiences because obviously in Asia misogyny is quite big, they're very traditional roles that women have to fulfil. My mum always used to tell me, ‘I don't want that for you’ and ‘I want you to make something for yourself’."

Her life was changed forever by a drink spiking incident

She has become a passionate campaigner for Refuge, adding: "As a young woman, I’ve seen and experienced just how common the misuse of technology has become, and how it is being used to abuse and harass women. My experience of online harassment and trolling began at the age of fourteen, only to be amplified when I began to have a public profile."

Initially it was by accident that she got involved with domestic violence campaigning. Due to a "string of life experiences" including a terrifying drink spiking incident, Sharon was spurred on to bring about change. Bravely speaking about the experience, she said it left her feeling "very scared".

She added: "I was put in a very vulnerable position. I’m one of those people that has a good grasp on my life so to have that taken away from me without my consent was very hard for me. I’ve always been very independent."



