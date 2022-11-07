Love Island contestant dating member of the royal family – details The couple went official on Instagram this week

A former contestant on Love Island Norway has found love, with none other than the son of a Princess, it has been revealed.

Nora Haukland, who took part in Season 2 of the popular show and went on to win alongside Johannes Klemp, is dating Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's son, Marius Borg Hoiby.

A picture was posted on Nora's Instagram, which is currently set to private, showing the couple at a Halloween party dressed head to toe in denim, copying Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' iconic look from the 2001 American Music Awards.

It seems the couple have not been dating for long.

Marius posing alongside his family ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's birthday dinner

Nora and Johannes won Love Island together and dated for two years. The 25-year-old former estate broker announced their split in December last year.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of the pair alongside their dog, Luka, Nora wrote: "I write this with a very heavy heart. Johannes and I have chosen to separate. It has been two wonderful and memorable years for which I am very grateful."

Nora Haukland won Love Island Norway's Season 2

She added: "I only wish Johannes well and have so much love for him and his family. Will always look back on this chapter of my life with a smile and a heavy heart."

Marius, 25, meanwhile, previously dated Playboy model Juliane Snekkestad. The couple began dating in 2018, but in March, Juliane revealed they had separated.

Marius has a good relationship with the Norwegian royal family

"Marius and I separated. And I feel much better now," she told Nettavisen, a Norwegian online newspaper.

Marius is son to Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her previous relationship with advertising executive Morten Borg. His two half-siblings, sister Ingrid Alexandra, 18, and brother Sverre Magnus, 16, whose dad is Prince Haakon, are the next heirs to the Norwegian throne.