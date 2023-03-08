Why royal family did NOT attend Lilibet's intimate christening Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news on International Women's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that their daughter Lilibet has been christened.

A spokesperson for the couple announced the news on International Women's Day with a statement that read: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It's thought the ceremony was small and intimate affair which took place at Harry and Meghan's Montecito home in California - which certainly stands in contrast to usual royal christening. See the difference below.

British Royal Christenings

The news comes just a few days days after the royals were told to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.

Tensions between Harry and Meghan and the royal family remain strained, with the Sussexes stating this week they had received an invitation to Charles's coronation on 6 May – but not revealing whether or not they will attend.

It's thought that there were no members of the royal family, including King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, in attendance at Friday's christening.

According to People, Harry and Meghan had extended an invite but they were unable to attend – no doubt due to the distance and their busy royal schedules.

Royal watchers were quick to notice that the Sussexes referred to their daughter as 'Princess Lilibet' for the first time.

Lilibet and her brother, three-year-old Archie, automatically received titles when their grandfather became King – despite the fact Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals.

Buckingham Palace said the royal website "will now be updated in due course" to reflect the titles.

At the time of the late Queen's death and the King's accession, a spokesman for the King pledged to update Archie and Lilibet's names on the site "as and when we get information".

It is understood Harry and Meghan will use their children's titles in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

The couple are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

