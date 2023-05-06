All the royal family who joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony - but was Prince Harry there?

The Buckingham Palace balcony moment was a moment many royal fans had been waiting for on the day of the coronation. King Charles and Queen Camilla made their Buckingham Palace balcony debut in their new roles, delighting the thousands of people who had headed to London for the big day this weekend.

Wearing their crowns, the King and Queen stepped out onto the balcony in lavish robes to watch the colourful military procession and give a welcoming wave to the crowds. They were joined by close members of the royal family on the balcony after the two-hour coronation ceremony. The Buckingham Palace balcony gave the royal family the best view of the military flypast over The Mall in Central London that signalled the end of the day's proceedings.

The working royals were out on the balcony for just under 10 minutes before escaping the rain.

© Getty The newly-crowned King and Queen made their balcony debut

Which members of the royal family were on the balcony?

The Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony. The royal children stole much of the spotlight on the balcony with their enthusiastic waves to the crowds. Excited Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were looking incredibly cute while waving to the crowds. Prince George was stood with the other Pages of Honour on the balcony.

© Getty William and Kate exchange a loving look

Last year, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis previously made two memorable appearances on the balcony for the Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

© Getty Prince George was very impressed by the flypast

© Getty Working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony

Was Prince Harry on the balcony?

There had been a lot of talk about whether or not Prince Harry would join the rest of his family on the balcony for the historic moment. And despite flying in from the US for the coronation, the Duke of Sussex did not make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Earlier on in the day, Prince Harry was seen smiling and greeting his family at the coronation. After the service, he was spotted leaving Westminster Abbey in a car outside. It has been reported Prince Harry has left the celebrations and that he was making his way to the airport. He has a long flight home to California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. The Coronation was hosted on the same day as his son's fourth birthday.

BEST PHOTOS: King Charles and Queen Camilla wave at adoring crowds

© Getty Prince Harry made a swift exit from his father's coronation

Why was the flypast scaled down?

The flypast was slimmed-down to include only helicopters and the Red Arrows due to the rainy weather pouring down on the capital. There were at least 10 helicopters and a Red Arrows squad of nine Hawk jets. It was originally planned there would be more than 60 aircrafts from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Airforce. Instead of six minutes, the flypast lasted for two minutes and thirty seconds.

© Getty The King and Queen surrounded by their families

© Getty The flypast was pared down due to the weather

© Getty The newly-crowned King and Queen beam at one another on the balcony

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.