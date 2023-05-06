King Charles and Queen Camilla wave at adoring crowds as they make debut on Buckingham Palace balcony - best photos

The newly-crowned King and Queen were joined by members of the royal family

The King and Queen made their Buckingham Palace balcony debut following their joint coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, were greeted by huge cheers and applause from the crowds in their thousands down The Mall, after waiting hours for the historic occasion.

The monarch and his wife were joined by working members of the royal family on the balcony - keeping in line with the late Queen Elizabeth II's wishes during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Take a look at the best photos from the King and Queen's balcony moment…

© Getty Working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony

The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoyed the flypast from the balcony, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

© Getty King Charles waves to the crowds

Prince George, who turns ten in July, had a starring role on the day as one of his grandfather's pages of honour.

Highlights of the day

Who attended the coronation?

More than 2,300 people were among the congregation at King Charles and Queen Camilla's joint coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

Guests included members of the royal family, foreign royals, heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, first ministers and former prime ministers.

© Getty The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony

© Getty The foreign royals arrive before the British royal family

It comes after the King hosted a lunch and a pre-coronation reception for world leaders, ministers and overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

What is happening across the coronation weekend?

On Sunday 7 May, a day of street parties and coronation Big Lunches is encouraged up and down the country ahead of a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville will host the show, which will feature Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

© Getty Katy Perry also attended the service

The event on the grounds of the castle will be watched by a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

Monday will be a special bank holiday and has been set aside for volunteering in a tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

Buckingham Palace said the day "will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas".

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

© Getty The King and Queen won't attend any Big Lunch or Big Help Out events

The King and Queen are to leave the Big Help Out volunteering and Big Lunch celebrations over the coronation weekend to the rest of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles and Camilla will attend the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, but are not set to appear at any of the street parties earlier in the day.

They will also not be appearing publicly on the Monday – the day of the Big Help Out which is billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark the King's crowning.

