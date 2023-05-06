King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in joint coronation at Westminster Abbey - best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic ceremony is being attended by royals from around the world

The day is finally here - King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation service will take place today. The eyes of the world will be watching the historic event, along with the 2,300-strong congregation and the thousands of well-wishers who have lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the procession.

On Friday, the monarch had a packed day of engagements, including a last rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, where the Prince of Wales appeared to be wearing his Garter Robes.

The King attended a lunch for Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers, as well as a Commonwealth Heads of Government leaders meeting and a pre-coronation evening reception for overseas guests. Charles, William and Kate also surprised royal fans on The Mall during an impromptu walkabout.

The Princess also spoke about how her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were feeling about the big day. See what she had to say in the clip below...

At 10:20, the King and Queen Consort are expected to depart Buckingham Palace flanked by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry.

They will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a relatively modern horse-drawn carriage, complete with electric windows and air conditioning.

Future king George, nine, will have a starring role as one of the King's pages of honour, joining three of Camilla's grandchildren. Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, will join their parents in the congregation.

The King and Queen are due to arrive at Westminster Abbey shortly before 11am at which point they will enter through the Great West Door so the service can begin.

What will happen at the coronation?

There are several stages to the coronation. The recognition will see Charles presented to those gathered in the Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury as he stands by the 700-year-old coronation chair.

The King will then take his oath, swearing to uphold the law and the Church of England before the anointing.

At this point, Charles's ceremony robe will be removed as he takes his seat on the chair. A gold cloth will be held over the chair to conceal the King from view. The Archbishop of Canterbury will then anoint Charles’s hands, breast and head with holy oil made according to a secret recipe, but known to contain ambergris, orange flowers, roses, jasmine and cinnamon.

For the investiture, the King will put on a sleeveless white garment called the Colobium Sindonis and an embroidered band of gold silk to wear around his shoulders, known as the Coronation Stole.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct an Anglican service at the King's coronation. The service will be steeped in tradition and will include six basic stages: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage.

He will then be presented with items including the Royal Orb, representing religious and moral authority; the Sceptre, representing power; and the Sovereign's Sceptre, a rod of gold topped with a white enamelled dove, a symbol of justice and mercy. Finally, the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the King's head.

Charles will then leave the Coronation Chair and move to the throne as peers kneel before the monarch to pay homage. The Queen Consort will then be anointed in the same way and crowned.

The King will put on layer upon layer of heavy ceremonial robes throughout the ceremony – one of which he will be helped into by his eldest son, Prince William.

For the crowning, he will be given a long shimmering gold-sleeved coat to wear called the Supertunica.

The robe was created for George V in 1911 and has been worn at successive coronations including by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It weighs about 2kg (4.4lb), is made of cloth of gold - silk thread wrapped in thin pieces of gold or silver gilt metal - and is embroidered with stylised arabesques and floral motifs.

Layered on top of the Supertunica, there will be a floor-length cloak called the Imperial Mantle, or Robe Royal, which was made for George IV in 1821 - it weighs 3-4kg (6.6-8.8lb).

The mantle, which fastens across the chest with a golden eagle clasp, is inspired by ancient coronation ensembles and its priest-like style is meant to symbolise the divine nature of kingship.

It is tradition for recent monarchs to reuse garments, just as King Charles is, but they usually have a new coronation sword belt and glove to be used during the ceremony.

But the King has decided to reuse the belt and glove worn by his grandfather George VI - the last male monarch.

At the end of the service, the King will change into George VI's purple Robe of Estate to leave the Abbey.

