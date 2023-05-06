Prince Harry puts on brave face as he reunites with family members at the coronation - best photos

All eyes were on the Duke of Sussex as he arrived for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on Saturday.

His wife, Meghan Markle, remained in the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – a decision which was confirmed last month.

Looking happy and relaxed, Prince Harry was seen entering Westminster Abbey - accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands - where he joined his family members for the first time since his revelations on the royal family.

At the coronation ceremony, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be anointed and crowned in front of 2,000 guests at the country’s first coronation to be staged for 70 years.

It's certainly a bittersweet day for the 38-year-old, who is missing out on his eldest child's fourth birthday. It's likely the 38-year-old is staying at his and Meghan's UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which they are expected to vacate this summer.

Harry's appearance at the coronation will mark his first reunion with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, since the Queen's funeral in September. It will also be the first time Harry has been seen with his family after he laid bare his troubled relationship with his family in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and his new book.

While the dad-of-two visited the UK for a hearing at the High Court back in March, HELLO! previously reported that it was unlikely he saw his brother, Prince William, nor Princess Kate during his time back in Britain. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is also believed Harry will not play any particular role in the coronation ceremony, and whether he will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family in the celebrations afterwards is yet to be seen.

A weekend of royal festivities is being held including a balcony appearance after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday, a concert at Windsor Castle and Big Lunch events on Sunday, and Bank Holiday Monday has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as the "Big Help Out".

In recent years, Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been a subject of intense scrutiny. Their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 shocked the world.

Since then, the couple have relocated to California, where they have continued to work on their charitable endeavours, including the launch of their Archewell Foundation, and have spoken out on issues such as mental health and racial justice.

After their move to the States, reports of tension between Prince Harry and Prince William emerged – which Harry later addressed in his all-telling memoir, Spare, which was released in January following their candid Netflix docuseries.

In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made a number of allegations against the royal family. They were reunited with the family during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June and then again at her funeral in September.

