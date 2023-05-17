Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland beams with pride as she steps out with daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry

With an unmistakable glow of pride, Meghan Markle’s much-loved mom Doria Ragland, made a stunning appearance at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York City.

Accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, Doria's elegant presence at the gala was a testament to her unwavering support for Meghan, who was honored at the event for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

Dressed to impress, Doria looked every bit the stylish matriarch in a form-fitting black ensemble that accentuated her natural elegance and poise.

The outfit, sophisticated and timeless, seemed to mirror Doria's own strength and resilience, characteristics that have undoubtedly influenced Meghan throughout her life.

Every inch the proud mother, Doria exuded joy and pride as she stood by her daughter on this momentous occasion, her radiant smile speaking volumes about their close and enduring bond.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing

Doria, who usually maintains a low profile, has been a pillar of strength in Meghan's life. As the Sussexes now reside in California, Doria has had the opportunity to spend more time with her grandson, Archie.

The Sussexes shared a snap of the proud grandma cradling a baby Archie which showed the young Prince, who was likely no more than a few days old in the photograph, fast asleep in his grandmother's arms as she cradled him in a muslin cloth.

© Photo: Getty Images Doria and Meghan are very close

Reports suggest that she had previously been living with Meghan, Harry, and Archie, savoring every moment with her grandson since his birth.

Her presence has been invaluable to Meghan and Harry, as Doria would read to Archie and prepare him all-organic meals.

Doria with the royal family

Although Doria now lives in her own Los Angeles home, about a two-hour drive from Meghan and Harry's Montecito residence, Meghan recently shared on her podcast, Archetypes, that they still visit her mom whenever they're in town.

Meghan's close relationship with her mother stands in stark contrast to the turbulent ties with her father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan and Doria at the Invictus Games

During her tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan lauded her mother for maintaining her dignity and never speaking to the press.

Doria echoed these sentiments on Harry & Meghan on Netflix, expressing her disappointment in Thomas's behavior with the media and calling it "not parenting."

In the same Netflix feature, Doria candidly discussed the challenges faced in the past five years and her eagerness to share her experience as Meghan's mother.

She warmly recalled Prince Harry's first impression on her, saying, "He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was The One."

Her support extended to traveling with Meghan and Harry to Windsor Castle to introduce their son to the Queen and Prince Philip, even featuring in the official royal portraits.

