Prince Harry's ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle's immense generosity

In a recent article published by The New Yorker, J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," opened up about his experience working with the Duke of Sussex, including their disagreements and the heartwarming moments with Harry and Meghan Markle.

Moehringer revealed that he and Prince Harry had a major disagreement over a passage in the book, which led to a fight over Zoom.

Despite this tense moment, the ghostwriter also shared the lighter moments during the writing process, such as bonding with Harry and Meghan while visiting their Montecito home.

On one occasion, Moehringer recalled that Harry won over his daughter Gracie with his extensive knowledge of the movie "Moana."

The author also praised Meghan's generosity, as she brought him trays of food and sweets to make him feel at home during his stay in their guesthouse.

"Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets," he noted.

Moehringer added that when he left, Meghan sent him home with toys for his children.

The ghostwriter and Prince Harry initially connected over the shared loss of their mothers during their first Zoom meeting.

Moehringer found Harry's story relatable and infuriating and appreciated the opportunity to speak with someone who understood the never-ending feeling of wishing to call one's mom.

Prince Harry's memoir, released on January 10th, provided a candid look at his life in the royal spotlight, addressing topics such as Princess Diana's death, his strained relationships with members of the royal family, and the challenges he faced growing up.

Regarding his memoir, Prince Harry told People: "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey.

“It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

In recent years, Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been a subject of intense scrutiny. Their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 shocked the world.

Since then, the couple have relocated to California, where they have continued to work on their charitable endeavours, including the launch of their Archewell Foundation, and have spoken out on issues such as mental health and racial injustice.

In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made a number of allegations against the royal family.

