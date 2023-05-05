Prince Harry leaves behind Meghan Markle as he arrives in the UK for coronation

Prince Harry is believed to have arrived in the UK ahead of his father King Charles' historic coronation on Saturday. In newly-released images, obtained by MailOnline, a private jet from Van Nuys airport in California was seen landing at Farnborough, the airport closest to Windsor Castle.

Meghan will not travel to the UK and has instead remained in the US with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The palace said in a brief statement back in April: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

It is not known how long Harry will stay in the UK but it seems he may want to fly home as soon as possible to celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. Harry's attendance will see him appear in a public setting with Charles, Camilla, his brother the Prince of Wales, sister-in-law the Princess of Wales and the rest of his family for the first time since he detailed his strained relationship with the royals in his memoir, Spare.

It will also be the first time he has been pictured with them since the funeral of his grandmother the late Queen in September. In the three years since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals, the couple have been critical of the monarchy, telling their story in their Netflix documentary and in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

© Getty Prince Harry will reunite with his family this weekend

The couple were asked earlier this year to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by the King. It is unclear what the arrangements will be for Harry’s security while he is in London.

© Getty Harry was last seen with Prince William and King Charles at the Queen's funeral

It's believed Harry will not play any particular role in the coronation ceremony, whether he will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family in the celebrations afterwards is yet to be seen. A weekend of royal festivities is being held including a balcony appearance afterwards on the Saturday, a concert at Windsor Castle and Big Lunch events on the Sunday, and Bank Holiday Monday has been set aside for volunteering and s being billed as the "Big Help Out".

© Getty Meghan Markle has remained in California

Harry was last seen publicly in the UK at the end of March, when he made a surprise appearance at the High Court, in a separate claim against Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering. However, at the time, it was reported that the Duke did not meet with his father or brother during his brief stay.

© Getty Prince Harry and Prince William have had a strained relationship in recent years

© Getty Prince Harry was last in the UK back in March

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.