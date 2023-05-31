7 incredibly sweet images of royal dads carrying their kids on their shoulders

Over the years, we've loved watching members of the royal family have kids and delight in their children's happiness. "The Firm" are known for their formal composure when they're out and about in public, however, every now and then - especially during more relaxed moments - we get a glimpse of the royals acting just like us, and we can't get enough of it!

Ahead of Father's Day next month, we take a look at some of the coolest dad moments, the likes of Prince Harry, Prince William and Mike Tindall, have engaged in. Especially when carrying their children on their shoulders…

The Prince of Wales

This incredible shot was taken for Prince William and Kate's 2018 family Christmas card in Norfolk. Royal photographer Matt Porteous gloriously captured a family piggyback race, showing Charlotte riding on Kate's back and Prince George on William's. Oh, what fun!

Prince Harry

Prince Archie seen sat on Prince Harry's shoulders

The Duke of Sussex gave royal watchers an intimate insight into this personal life when he and wife Meghan Markle released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, last year. Sharing several family photos from their albums, one image showed Prince Archie, wearing a blue hat, as he sat on dad Harry's shoulders.

© Netflix During their UK stay last year, Harry and Meghan took sweet family photos

Another snapshot shown in the Netflix series included a sweet black-and-white family photo of Harry and Meghan enjoying themselves with their two children. What appeared to be during Princess Lilibet's first birthday celebrations, Harry was seen carrying his daughter on his shoulders while the family-of-four walking towards Frogmore Cottage.

Mike Tindall

© Getty Mike carrying daughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match

Given Mike and Zara's sporty nature, it's not surprising their kids spend so much time outside! Here's Mia on her dad's shoulders in 2015.

© Getty This time, the doting dad seen with youngest daughter Lena

A few years later, the former rugby star was seen carrying youngest daughter Lena Tindall on his shoulders as they attended day 2 of the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

Jack Brooksbank

© Instagram Jack Brooksbank holding son August during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank often share a handful of sweet family moments on Instagram - and this one from the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations is very cute.

Prince William

To mark Father's Day in 2022, the Prince of Wales shared touching photo showing him laughing with his children during a family holiday to Jordan. William was pictured with his arms around Prince George and Princess Charlotte while Prince Louis sat on his shoulders.

