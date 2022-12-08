Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary episode 2: most shocking moments The Sussexes recall the reaction when their romance broke

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hugely anticipated Netflix documentary series has dropped and episode two is full of incredible moments. Read on to read every revelation as we watch it!

SHOCKING: Prince William's final public words to Harry and Meghan ahead of Netflix docuseries

WATCH: Doria speaks about the moment she met Prince Harry for the first time

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland speaks for the first time

Speaking publicly for the first time since her daughter began dating Prince Harry in 2016, Doria reveals: "The last five years have been challenging" adding that she's "ready to have my voice heard".

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016

She also recalls the moment she met Harry, describing him as "really nice" and commenting how the couple looked "really happy".

Doria reveals what Meghan was like as a child

As previously unseen images from the Duchess' childhood are shown, Doris also reveals what Meghan was really like as a child describing her daughter as congenital, empathic and very mature.

Mother and daughter also revisit Meghan's former childhood in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry claims royals asked why Meghan should be protected

WATCH: Prince Harry claims royals asked why Meghan Markle should be "protected"

When their romance was unveiled in 2016, the Duke claims that members of the royal family asked Meghan should be "protected" when they questioned newspaper headlines about her – including "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton".

He said: "The direction from the Palace was don't say anything.

Harry is seen speaking on the phone outside former home Nottingham Cottage

"But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well.

"So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like 'my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?'

"I said 'the difference here is the race element'."

Meghan recalls racist incident in childhood

During one emotional moment in the episode, Meghan recalls a frightening incident from her childhood.

She said: "We were in the parking lot leaving and my mum honked her horn at this woman who was taking a long time to figure out how to get out.

"The woman screamed the N word at my mum. I just remember the grip her hands had on the steering wheel. You could see, so tight where all the knuckles get all white.

"She was silent the rest of the drive home. We never talked about it. I had never in my life heard someone say the N word."

Stay tuned for more dramatic revelations...

