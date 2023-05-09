King Charles III"s coronation in 30 memorable pictures

King Charles III’s coronation may be over but memories of the three-day royal jamboree will live on. From Saturday's momentous ceremony in Westminster Abbey to Sunday's star-studded coronation concert and Monday’s Big Help Out, the UK showed once again that when it comes to pomp, circumstance and partying, it has no equal.
Here, HELLO! has selected 30 of the most memorable pictures from the coronation weekend. Scroll through the gallery to see them all and relive your favourite moments…
The coronation at Westminster Abbey
The exact moment when King Charles III was crowned.
Prince William sweetly gave his father a kiss on the cheek during the grand ceremony.
King Charles waved to ecstatic crowds as he arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show as they held hands during the ceremony.
The royal siblings joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey.
The Princess of Wales dazzled in an Alexander McQueen dress, cape and glittering headpiece.
The royal family gathered on the balcony to wave at crowds below.
The newly-crowned King and Queen stood centre stage as they too waved to crowds.
Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache put on a cheerful display as they enjoyed their time on the famous balcony.
The royal family ended the stunning coronation day on a high - coming together to thank crowds who gathered below.
The Big Lunch and coronation concert
The York sisters enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they greeted royal fans.
Princess Kate looked beautiful in sky blue as she chatted with fans beside her husband Prince William.
The hard-working royal spoke with children and offered them gifts as she made the most of her day in Swindon.
A pregnant Princess Eugenie rested her hands on her bump as she stepped out looking wonderful in white.
Princess Kate looked radiant as ever in her tailored blazer and she navigated her way through excited crowds
The royal family were treated to a star-studded concert featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Olly Murs.
Princess Charlotte lapped up every moment of the event, dancing away beside her brother Prince George.
Fans were seriously impressed with the Duchess of Edinburgh's dance moves.
Prince William paid tribute to his father, referring to the monarch as "Pa" - adorable.
Zara Tindall joined her husband Mike at the concert where she stunned in apple green.
Stars including Lionel Richie gave performances to remember.
Princess Kate rocked a host of Van Cleef and Arpels jewels that complimented a stunning red suit as she arrived to take her place.
Princess Charlotte, Princess George and their mother Princess Kate all waved their flags as they enjoyed the music.
Katy Perry lit up the night in a gold Vivienne Westwood gown.
Prince William and eldest child Prince George shared a wholesome father-son bonding moment.
The Big Help Out
Prince Louis had a swell time at The Big Help Out - tucking into many a marshmallow beside his mother Princess Kate.
Move over Katniss Everdeen - there's a new archery champ in town and that's Princess Charlotte.
The Windsor kids got stuck into their outdoor activities alongside volunteers.
Prince Louis perched on his father's lap as they drove an excavator together.
Prince George gave his younger sister a run for her money in the archery department.
Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.