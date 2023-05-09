King Charles III"s coronation in 30 memorable pictures

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' coronation in 30 memorable pictures
Discover the best coronation photos from the main moments including lunches, concerts and crownings

Tania Leslau
King Charles III’s coronation may be over but memories of the three-day royal jamboree will live on. From Saturday's momentous ceremony in Westminster Abbey to Sunday's star-studded coronation concert and Monday’s Big Help Out, the UK showed once again that when it comes to pomp, circumstance and partying, it has no equal.

Here, HELLO! has selected 30 of the most memorable pictures from the coronation weekend. Scroll through the gallery to see them all and relive your favourite moments…

 The coronation at Westminster Abbey

The moment King Charles is crowned© Getty
The moment King Charles is crowned

The exact moment when King Charles III was crowned.

Prince William kissing King Charles during his coronation© Getty
Prince William kissed King Charles during his coronation

Prince William sweetly gave his father a kiss on the cheek during the grand ceremony.

King Charles will host a private lunch for his family after the balcony appearance© Getty
King Charles waved to delighted onlookers

 King Charles waved to ecstatic crowds as he arrived at Westminster Abbey. 

Princess Charlotte protectively held her brother's hand© Getty
Princess Charlotte protectively held her brother's hand during the service

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show as they held hands during the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales© Getty
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales behaved beautifully at the event

 The royal siblings joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey.

Princess of Wales headpiece© Getty Images
Princess Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen

The Princess of Wales dazzled in an Alexander McQueen dress, cape and glittering headpiece.

Kate middleton and Prince William look at each other© Getty
Princess Kate and Prince William shared a sweet moment during their appearance on the balcony

The royal family gathered on the balcony to wave at crowds below.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving to the crowds© Getty
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving to the crowds

The newly-crowned King and Queen stood centre stage as they too waved to crowds.

Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache © Getty
Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache

Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache put on a cheerful display as they enjoyed their time on the famous balcony.

The King and Queen surrounded by their families© Getty
The King and Queen surrounded by their families

The royal family ended the stunning coronation day on a high - coming together to thank crowds who gathered below.

The Big Lunch and coronation concert

Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement© Getty
Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement

The York sisters enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they greeted royal fans.

William and Kate surprised well-wishers on the Long Walk in Windsor© Getty
William and Kate surprised well-wishers on the Long Walk in Windsor

 Princess Kate looked beautiful in sky blue as she chatted with fans beside her husband Prince William.

Princess Anne presents a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins as she visits a Coronation street party in Swindon© Leon Neal
Princess Anne presenting a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins as she visits a Coronation street party in Swindon

The hard-working royal spoke with children and offered them gifts as she made the most of her day in Swindon.

Princess Eugenie in a monochrome dress© WPA Pool
Princess Eugenie looked so chic as she mingled with well-wishers

A pregnant Princess Eugenie rested her hands on her bump as she stepped out looking wonderful in white.

The Princess of Wales waving during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle© Getty
The Princess of Wales waving during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle

Princess Kate looked radiant as ever in her tailored blazer and she navigated her way through excited crowds

King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoying the concert© Getty
King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoying the concert

 The royal family were treated to a star-studded concert featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Olly Murs.

The eight-year-old royal had a blast© Getty
Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte had a blast

Princess Charlotte lapped up every moment of the event, dancing away beside her brother Prince George.

Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie© bbc
Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie

Fans were seriously impressed with the Duchess of Edinburgh's dance moves.

Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II© Getty
Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William paid tribute to his father, referring to the monarch as "Pa" - adorable.

Zara Tindall chose a bold green ensemble© Getty
Zara Tindall chose a bold green ensemble for the coronation concert

Zara Tindall joined her husband Mike at the concert where she stunned in apple green.

Lionel Richie performs during the Coronation Concert © WPA Pool
Lionel Richie performs during the Coronation Concert

Stars including Lionel Richie gave performances to remember.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the concert© Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the concert looking ever so suave

Princess Kate rocked a host of Van Cleef and Arpels jewels that complimented a stunning red suit as she arrived to take her place.

Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert© WPA Pool
Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert

Princess Charlotte, Princess George and their mother Princess Kate all waved their flags as they enjoyed the music.

Katy spent a night at Windsor Castle ahead of the Coronation concert© Chris Jackson
Katy spent a night at Windsor Castle ahead of the Coronation concert

 Katy Perry lit up the night in a gold Vivienne Westwood gown.

George and William enjoying a giggle© Getty
George and William enjoying a giggle

Prince William and eldest child Prince George shared a wholesome father-son bonding moment.

The Big Help Out

Prince Louis eats marshmallows with mum Princess Kate© WPA Pool
Prince Louis eats marshmallows with mum Princess Kate

Prince Louis had a swell time at The Big Help Out - tucking into many a marshmallow beside his mother Princess Kate.

ONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England. The Big Help Out is a day when people are encoura© WPA Pool
Princess Charlotte tested out her archery skills

Move over Katniss Everdeen - there's a new archery champ in town and that's Princess Charlotte.

The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts© WPA Pool
The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

The Windsor kids got stuck into their outdoor activities alongside volunteers.

Prince Louis even had a chance to sit on his dad Prince William's lap as the royal drove an excavator© WPA Pool
Prince Louis even had a chance to sit on his dad Prince William's lap as the royal drove an excavator

Prince Louis perched on his father's lap as they drove an excavator together.

Prince George tried his hand at archery during their visit© DANIEL LEAL
Prince George tried his hand at archery during their visit

 Prince George gave his younger sister a run for her money in the archery department.

