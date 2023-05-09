King Charles III"s coronation in 30 memorable pictures

Discover the best coronation photos from the main moments including lunches, concerts and crownings

King Charles III’s coronation may be over but memories of the three-day royal jamboree will live on. From Saturday's momentous ceremony in Westminster Abbey to Sunday's star-studded coronation concert and Monday’s Big Help Out, the UK showed once again that when it comes to pomp, circumstance and partying, it has no equal.

Here, HELLO! has selected 30 of the most memorable pictures from the coronation weekend. Scroll through the gallery to see them all and relive your favourite moments…

WATCH: Coronation concert: The key moments in 30 seconds

1 30 The coronation at Westminster Abbey © Getty The moment King Charles is crowned The exact moment when King Charles III was crowned.

2 30 © Getty Prince William kissed King Charles during his coronation Prince William sweetly gave his father a kiss on the cheek during the grand ceremony.

3 30 © Getty King Charles waved to delighted onlookers King Charles waved to ecstatic crowds as he arrived at Westminster Abbey.

4 30 © Getty Princess Charlotte protectively held her brother's hand during the service Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show as they held hands during the ceremony.

5 30 © Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales behaved beautifully at the event The royal siblings joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey.

6 30 © Getty Images Princess Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen The Princess of Wales dazzled in an Alexander McQueen dress, cape and glittering headpiece.

7 30 © Getty Princess Kate and Prince William shared a sweet moment during their appearance on the balcony The royal family gathered on the balcony to wave at crowds below.

8 30 © Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving to the crowds The newly-crowned King and Queen stood centre stage as they too waved to crowds.

9 30 © Getty Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache put on a cheerful display as they enjoyed their time on the famous balcony.

10 30 © Getty The King and Queen surrounded by their families The royal family ended the stunning coronation day on a high - coming together to thank crowds who gathered below.

11 30 The Big Lunch and coronation concert © Getty Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement The York sisters enjoyed a day in the sunshine as they greeted royal fans.

12 30 © Getty William and Kate surprised well-wishers on the Long Walk in Windsor Princess Kate looked beautiful in sky blue as she chatted with fans beside her husband Prince William.

13 30 © Leon Neal Princess Anne presenting a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins as she visits a Coronation street party in Swindon The hard-working royal spoke with children and offered them gifts as she made the most of her day in Swindon.

14 30 © WPA Pool Princess Eugenie looked so chic as she mingled with well-wishers A pregnant Princess Eugenie rested her hands on her bump as she stepped out looking wonderful in white.

15 30 © Getty The Princess of Wales waving during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle Princess Kate looked radiant as ever in her tailored blazer and she navigated her way through excited crowds

16 30 © Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoying the concert The royal family were treated to a star-studded concert featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Olly Murs.

17 30 © Getty Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte had a blast Princess Charlotte lapped up every moment of the event, dancing away beside her brother Prince George.

18 30 © bbc Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie Fans were seriously impressed with the Duchess of Edinburgh's dance moves.

19 30 © Getty Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II Prince William paid tribute to his father, referring to the monarch as "Pa" - adorable.

20 30 © Getty Zara Tindall chose a bold green ensemble for the coronation concert Zara Tindall joined her husband Mike at the concert where she stunned in apple green.

21 30 © WPA Pool Lionel Richie performs during the Coronation Concert Stars including Lionel Richie gave performances to remember.

22 30 © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales at the concert looking ever so suave Princess Kate rocked a host of Van Cleef and Arpels jewels that complimented a stunning red suit as she arrived to take her place.

23 30 © WPA Pool Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert Princess Charlotte, Princess George and their mother Princess Kate all waved their flags as they enjoyed the music.

24 30 © Chris Jackson Katy spent a night at Windsor Castle ahead of the Coronation concert Katy Perry lit up the night in a gold Vivienne Westwood gown.

25 30 © Getty George and William enjoying a giggle Prince William and eldest child Prince George shared a wholesome father-son bonding moment.

26 30 The Big Help Out © WPA Pool Prince Louis eats marshmallows with mum Princess Kate Prince Louis had a swell time at The Big Help Out - tucking into many a marshmallow beside his mother Princess Kate.

27 30 © WPA Pool Princess Charlotte tested out her archery skills Move over Katniss Everdeen - there's a new archery champ in town and that's Princess Charlotte.

28 30 © WPA Pool The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts The Windsor kids got stuck into their outdoor activities alongside volunteers.

29 30 © WPA Pool Prince Louis even had a chance to sit on his dad Prince William's lap as the royal drove an excavator Prince Louis perched on his father's lap as they drove an excavator together.

30 30 © DANIEL LEAL Prince George tried his hand at archery during their visit Prince George gave his younger sister a run for her money in the archery department.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.