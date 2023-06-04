Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie celebrate baby joy as Prince François is christened

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie welcomed their son on 27 March

The Luxembourg royal family enjoyed a special family occasion at the weekend, as three-month-old Prince François was christened.

His proud parents, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie, looked so proud as they were pictured during and after the ceremony.

The couple are also doting parents to their eldest son, Prince Charles, who is three years old and waved to photographers on arrival, wearing a sweet pair of shorts with a blue jacket and white shirt.

© Grand-Duke's Household, Luxembourg/Sophie Margue Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie with Prince François

Tiny tot Prince François looked so sweet in his white christening gown, appearing to be relaxed and enjoying his big day. His mother looked elegant and effortlessly stylish in a pale pink suit with her blonde hair swept into a loose chignon and her husband looked dapper in a black suit.

© Grand-Duke's Household, Luxembourg/Sophie Margue Prince François was so relaxed during his christening

The couple celebrated the day with their closest family and friends at Fischbach Church. Charles and François' royal grandparents, Grande Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, were also in attendance, as was their only daughter Princess Alexandra, who is the young prince's godmother, and Stephanie's family.

© Grand-Duke's Household, Luxembourg/Sophie Margue The Luxembourg royals gathered for the special event

Her brother, Christian de Lannoy, will be the little boy's godfather. Luxembourg's archbishop, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, conducted the moving ceremony.

© Grand-Duke's Household, Luxembourg/Sophie Margue Prince François was born on 27 March, 2023

Guillaume, 41, married his wife, formerly Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy, in 2012. She is the youngest of Count Philippe de Lannoy and Alix della Faille de Leverghem's eight children.

Born in Belgium, she reportedly speaks six languages and studied art history at the Sotheby's Institute in London. She accompanied her husband to the UK between 2018 and 2019, when he undertook postgraduate training at the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in London.

© Getty Princess Alexandra is the little boy's godmother

He had previously studied in England at University College, Durham and Brunel University, before receiving his bachelor's degree from Université d'Angers in 2009.

© Getty The couple are proud parents-of-two

Like Prince William and Prince Harry, he also trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley. Soon after the birth of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's second child, the royals had more to celebrate as Alexandra tied the knot.

The princess, 32, married her new husband, Paris-based businessman Nicolas Bagory, in a civil ceremony on Saturday 22 April at the City of Luxembourg Town Hall. After the ceremony, a reception took place at the Grand Ducal Palace with the bride and groom's families and guests in attendance.

© Getty Her Royal Highness Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory greeting the crowd after their civil wedding

The couple's religious wedding then took place on 29 April at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France. Princess Alexandra, who is seventh in line to the Luxembourg throne, is an active working member of the royal family and a professional linguist.

Her fiancé Nicolas grew up in Brittany, going on to study political science and classics. He now works on the creation of social and cultural projects.

© Getty The couple looked radiant

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa are parents to Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, 41, Prince Félix, 38, Prince Louis, 36, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien, 31.

Prince Félix has two children with his wife, Princess Claire – Princess Amalia, eight, and Prince Liam, six while Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 15.

