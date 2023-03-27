Luxembourg's Princess Stephanie welcomes second baby - gender and name revealed Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie are also parents to two-year-old Prince Charles

Happy news for the Luxembourg royal family as Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie welcomed their second child on Monday – and we already know the tot's full name, which has been revealed by their palace.

The baby boy was born at 10.04am local time at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg on 27 March. While we wait for the palace to release the first images, take a look at the British royal babies making their public debuts...

In a statement, the Grand Ducal court said: "The Prince, who will bear the first names of François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume, weighs 3.575 (7lbs 8 oz) and measures 53cm. Princess Stephanie and the baby are doing well. The Heir Couple, as well as his brother, Charles, are eager to introduce you to Prince François."

The little prince is third in line to the Luxembourg throne after his big brother, Prince Charles, who was born in May 2020.

The couple with their eldest son, Prince Charles

Well-wishers wanting to congratulate the royal couple can share a message online, and the Prince and Princess have asked for people to make a donation to the Lëtzebuerger Kannerduerf Foundation (SOS Children's Village Luxembourg), in lieu of gifts.

Prince François's arrival comes just days after his grandmother Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's 67th birthday on 22 March. He is the sixth grandchild for Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri.

Prince Guillaume, 41, married Belgian-born Stéphanie de Lannoy, 39, in October 2012 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Luxembourg after two years of dating.

The bride wore a stunning embellished wedding dress designed by Elie Saab and the Lannoy family diamond tiara.

