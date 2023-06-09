Prince Harry’s sweet gesture during flight home from London court appearance revealed

Prince Harry happily posed for a picture with a flight attendant on Friday June 9 as he returned to his family in California - and left a sweet gift.

American Airlines employee Holden shared the snap on his Instagram that showed the British royal with a big smile on his face; Harry looked casual in a black tee and black pants.

He also revealed that Harry had left him a copy of his autobiography, Spare. "Just found this in my luggage that a passenger gave to me," Holden wrote alongside a picture of the book next to his seat on the plane.

The Duke landed back in the US where he was reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who have remained at their Montecito home while he has been away in London giving evidence in court.

The father-of-two has filed a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, claiming that they used illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to produce stories.

Talking about growing up in the royal family and in the public eye, Harry said while on the stand: "As a child, every single one of these articles played an important and destructive role in my growing up."

© ADRIAN DENNIS Prince Harry waves as he arrives at High Court

"I now realize that my acute paranoia of being constantly under surveillance was not misplaced after all," he added, after talking about payments made to private investigators used to gather information on him. The Duke claims that the press were partly to blame for the breakdown in his relationship with ex Chelsy Davy.

"Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time," he revealed. The royal also said: "For my whole life the press has misled me and covered up the wrongdoing. For me to be sitting here in court knowing the defense has the evidence in front of them, and Mr Green suggesting I’m speculating, I’m not entirely sure what to say."

At 2.30pm on Wednesday, the Duke was allowed to step down from the dock after a total of around eight hours of questioning across two days.

It is unknown if Harry met up with his father King Charles or his brother Prince William during his UK jaunt, but both were in London at the time.

He could have also used the opportunity to meet the royal family's newest arrival, Princess Eugenie's newborn son Ernest.