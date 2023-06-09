Prince Harry is reunited with Meghan Markle and kids in US after court case

The Duke of Sussex has left the UK and has returned to his Montecito home and be reunited with wife Meghan Markle and children

Prince Harry, 38, has now left the UK following his appearance in court as part of the Mirror Group Newspapers phone hacking trial.

The Duke has landed back in the US to be reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who have remained at their Montecito home while he has been away.

WATCH: Outlander actor plays Prince Harry in court reconstruction

The royal was in court giving evidence against the newspaper group, claiming that they used illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to produce stories.

Talking about growing up in the royal family and in the public eye, Harry said: "As a child, every single one of these articles played an important and destructive role in my growing up."

Prince Harry appeared in court for two days

He also added: "I now realise that my acute paranoia of being constantly under surveillance was not misplaced after all," after talking about payments made to private investigators used to gather information on him.

The Duke claims that the press were partly to blame for the breakdown in his relationship with ex Chelsy Davy. "Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time," he revealed.

The Duke was questioned for eight hours in total

After cross-examination, his own barrister Mr Sherborne asked Harry: “Finally, Prince Harry, you have been in that witness box for over a day and a half.

CUTE: Sarah Ferguson opens up about 'beautiful' grandson Ernest - and why she cried over name

“You have had to go through these articles and answer questions knowing this is a very public courtroom and the world’s media are watching, how has that made you feel?”

Harry paused, looked emotional and eventually answered: “Erm, it’s a lot.”

© Getty Images Harry was represented by his barrister David Sherborne

The royal also said: "For my whole life the press has misled me and covered up the wrongdoing. For me to be sitting here in court knowing the defence has the evidence in front of them, and Mr Green suggesting I’m speculating, I’m not entirely sure what to say."

At 2.30pm on Wednesday, the Duke was allowed to step down from the dock after a total of around eight hours of questioning across two days.

It is unknown if Harry met up with his father King Charles or his brother Prince William during his UK jaunt, but both were in London at the time.

He could have also used the opportunity to meet the royal family's newest arrival, Princess Eugenie's newborn son Ernest.

To share her wonderful baby news, Eugenie posted two Instagram photos this week. One of the adorable newborn sleeping in a Moses basket, while the other showed her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

WATCH: Prince William voices concerns for Prince Harry's privacy in unearthed clip at home

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.