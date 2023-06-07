Prince Harry arrives for second day in court – photos and details

The Duke of Sussex was questioned for five hours in court on Tuesday

Prince Harry, 38, was questioned for five hours on Tuesday in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers and he is due in court for another day of proceedings on Wednesday.

The duke skipped court on Monday, leaving his barrister David Sherborne to explain why he was absent, but on Tuesday the royal arrived and spoke to the court.

Prince Harry arrives in court on Wednesday...

Harry arrived at 9.52am, emerging from a black Range Rover. He was pictured wearing a dark suit and silver tie.

What is Prince Harry's court case about?

The Prince made claims regarding Mirror Group Newspapers using illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to run stories over a 10-year period.

Earlier this year, he joined friend Elton John and other public figures in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Sunday Mail.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his bombshell memoir "Spare", Harry talked about his continued determination to hold the press accountable. He said: "They want to hold us and the rich and powerful to account and they want to police society – then who’s policing them?"

The royal took a blow last month when a High Court ruling over his security didn't go in his favour. The duke wanted to refute the fact he should pay privately for his security when in the UK, despite stepping down as a working royal, but a judge ruled that he could not dispute the decision. His team could still appeal the ruling at this stage.

What did Prince Harry say in court on Tuesday?

Talking about growing up in the royal family and in the public eye, Harry said: "As a child, every single one of these articles played an important and destructive role in my growing up."

The royal also touched upon his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and ultimately its breakdown. "These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed," he said.

"Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time." he continued.

Harry also drew parallels between his experience and his mother Princess Diana's. "I've always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn’t. She was fearful of what was actually happening to her and now I know that I was the same," he told the court.

Will Prince Harry see his family while he is in the UK?

It has not been revealed where the Prince will stay during his UK visit and if he will have the chance to reunite with any members of the royal family. King Charles has recently arrived home from a trip to Romania so there's a chance they could meet up while he's in town. Plus, there is a chance he could meet the latest addition to the royal family, Princess Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest, who was born on 30 May.

Have other royals ever appeared in court?

Yes, Princess Anne had to appear in court back in 2002, when she pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet dog Dotty, an English Bull Terrier, bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

The Princess Royal was fined £500 for the attack and ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £148 in costs while Dotty was ordered to undergo training to prevent anything like that happening again.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana was once gearing up to appear in court in a case against former gym owner Bryce Taylor, who took unlawful photos of Diana working out and they were later published by the Mirror Group Newspapers. In the end the case was settled, and the Princess of Wales didn't have to go to court.

