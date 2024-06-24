Princess Anne in hospital after sustaining minor injuries and concussion at her Gatcombe Park home

The Princess Royal has "sustained minor injuries and concussion" after an incident at her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park on Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the palace has said that Princess Anne, 73 "remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery".

It added: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

HELLO! understands that Anne was out walking within her estate when the incident occurred, resulting in the Princess Royal sustaining minor wounds to the head.

While the exact cause of her injuries has not been confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Emergency services were sent to Anne's home and after medical care at the scene, Anne was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

It's understood that Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were on the estate at the time of the incident.

While the Princess has suffered concussion and minor injuries to the head, she is expected to make a full and swift recovery. No further details have been given about her treatement.

A palace spokesperson says Her Royal Highness is "recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation".

Future engagements

The Princess Royal keeps a busy schedule of engagements but a palace spokesperson has said: "On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

She will be unable to attend the Japan State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening and will no longer travel to Canada later this week for a planned visit.