Carole and Michael Middleton attend Royal Ascot in first outing since Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis - live updates

The Princess of Wales's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have made their first public appearance of the year amid their daughter Kate's cancer treatment.

Former flight dispatcher Michael, 74, looked smart in a morning suit while Carole, 69, sported a pale blue floral dress and matching hat as they arrived at the Berkshire racecourse.

The Middletons have been by Kate's side throughout her difficult year as she underwent major abdominal surgery in January and began a course of preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis in late February.

Carole was then pictured driving Kate through Windsor in an unauthorised paparazzi image in March.

The Middletons' outing comes ahead of the couple's 44th wedding anniversary on Friday and Michael's 75th birthday on Sunday. Their last public appearance was in December when they stepped out for Kate's annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

1/ 3 © James Whatling The Middletons arrive Michael and Carole made a surprise appearance at the racecourse, where the royals are regulars during the five-day event.

2/ 3 © James Whatling Outfit details Carole's dress featured semi-sheer chiffon sleeves with a pussy-bow detailing at the neckline - not too dissimilar to an Elie Saab look worn by daughter Kate. She teamed it with a statement floral headband and navy heels and a matching box bag.