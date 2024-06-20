King Charles joined by cousin Lady Sarah Chatto on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot - live updates

The King was joined by his maternal cousins, Lady Sarah Chatto and the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, at Ladies Day on day three of Royal Ascot.

Charles returned to the Berkshire racecourse on Thursday after missing day two of the meet as he conducted audiences at Buckingham Palace.

The King has long shared a close bond with Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones's children, Sarah and David. Watch their arrival below...

WATCH: The King joined by cousins at Ladies Day

Sarah was joined by her husband and British artist, Daniel Chatto. The pair have two sons – Samuel, who shares his parents' artistic talents, and Arthur, who is in the Royal Marines.

Meanwhile, the Earl of Snowdon shares daughter Lady Margarita and son Charles with his ex-wife, Serena.

Charles and Camilla were also joined at the races by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

See the best photos from Ladies Day…

1/ 12 © Getty The King and Queen on Ladies Day The King looked smart in a grey morning suit with a blue waistcoat on Ladies Day while the Queen chose a white pleated dress with a large emerald brooch.

2/ 12 © Getty Royal cousins Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto shared a carriage with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

3/ 12 © Getty Beautiful in blue For her third appearance at Royal Ascot, Princess Anne opted for a light blue embroidered ensemble with a wide-brimmed floral hat. Her cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, looked elegant in a cobalt blue dress with an oversized hat.

4/ 12 © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of the shirt dress and she didn't disappoint for her second appearance at Royal Ascot. Prince Edward and Sophie celebrated their Silver Wedding anniversary at the races on Wednesday, with the Duchess opting for a bridal-esque dress with floral applique by Suzannah London.

5/ 12 © Getty Zara Tindall Mike and Zara Tindall made their third appearance at Royal Ascot on Ladies Day. Zara looked beautiful in a puff-sleeved frock by Rebecca Vallance with a boater-style hat by Sarah Cant.

6/ 12 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Zara Tindall's outfit A full-length look at Zara's outfit. The powder blue dress included a belt which cinched her in at the waist. The equestrian teamed her dress with metallic shoes from Dune and a Tusting clutch bag.

7/ 12 © Getty Sophie's outfit A full-length look at Sophie's Ladies Day look, which she teamed with a bold red clutch bag.

8/ 12 © Getty All in the details Zara sported pearl drop earrings from Laurence Costa and kept her cool in MONC's Belleville sunglasses.

9/ 12 © James Whatling Sweet moment King Charles was captured greeting his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, with a kiss on both cheeks as he arrived in the royal box. Camilla shares son Tom and daughter Laura Lopes with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

10/ 12 © Getty And they're off! Things got very tense as the King and Queen cheered on one of their horses Gilded Water in the King George V Stakes.



11/ 12 © James Whatling A tense moment The Queen was very animated during the nail-biting race, but sadly no victory for Their Majesties on this occasion.

12/ 12 © Getty Royal sisters-in-law A glamorous Camilla and Sophie chatted and giggled together in the royal box. The Queen stunned in a white silk crepe dress by Dior and a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She accessorised with the late Queen Elizabeth II's jade and diamond brooch

