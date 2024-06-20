Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Ascot Ladies Day: King Charles joined by cousin Lady Sarah Chatto - live updates
King Charles joined by cousin Lady Sarah Chatto on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot - live updates

 The Edinburghs and the Tindalls joined the carriage procession

King Charles and Queen Camilla and Lady Sarah Chatto on Ladies Day
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The King was joined by his maternal cousins, Lady Sarah Chatto and the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, at Ladies Day on day three of Royal Ascot

Charles returned to the Berkshire racecourse on Thursday after missing day two of the meet as he conducted audiences at Buckingham Palace. 

The King has long shared a close bond with Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones's children, Sarah and David. Watch their arrival below...

WATCH: The King joined by cousins at Ladies Day

Sarah was joined by her husband and British artist, Daniel Chatto. The pair have two sons – Samuel, who shares his parents' artistic talents, and Arthur, who is in the Royal Marines. 

Meanwhile, the Earl of Snowdon shares daughter Lady Margarita and son Charles with his ex-wife, Serena. 

Charles and Camilla were also joined at the races by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and Mike and Zara Tindall. 

See the best photos from Ladies Day…

1/12

The King and Queen on Ladies Day© Getty

The King and Queen on Ladies Day

The King looked smart in a grey morning suit with a blue waistcoat on Ladies Day while the Queen chose a white pleated dress with a large emerald brooch. 

2/12

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Daniel Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Princess Royal© Getty

Royal cousins

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto shared a carriage with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. 

3/12

Princess Anne and Sarah Chatto© Getty

Beautiful in blue

For her third appearance at Royal Ascot, Princess Anne opted for a light blue embroidered ensemble with a wide-brimmed floral hat. 

Her cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, looked elegant in a cobalt blue dress with an oversized hat. 

4/12

Duchess of Edinburgh wearing floral shirt dress and pink hat© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of the shirt dress and she didn't disappoint for her second appearance at Royal Ascot. 

Prince Edward and Sophie celebrated their Silver Wedding anniversary at the races on Wednesday, with the Duchess opting for a bridal-esque dress with floral applique by Suzannah London. 

5/12

Zara Tindall smiling in carriage© Getty

Zara Tindall

Mike and Zara Tindall made their third appearance at Royal Ascot on Ladies Day. 

Zara looked beautiful in a puff-sleeved frock by Rebecca Vallance with a boater-style hat by Sarah Cant. 

6/12

Zara Tindall's outfit© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Zara Tindall's outfit

A full-length look at Zara's outfit. The powder blue dress included a belt which cinched her in at the waist. 

The equestrian teamed her dress with metallic shoes from Dune and a Tusting clutch bag.

7/12

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day three of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty

Sophie's outfit

A full-length look at Sophie's Ladies Day look, which she teamed with a bold red clutch bag. 

8/12

Zara Tindall wearing blue hat and sunglases© Getty

All in the details

Zara sported pearl drop earrings from Laurence Costa and kept her cool in MONC's Belleville sunglasses. 

9/12

A warm exchange between King Charles and stepson, Tom Parker Bowles© James Whatling

Sweet moment

King Charles was captured greeting his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, with a kiss on both cheeks as he arrived in the royal box.

Camilla shares son Tom and daughter Laura Lopes with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. 

10/12

King Charles III and Queen Camilla react as they attend day three of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty

And they're off!

Things got very tense as the King and Queen cheered on one of their horses Gilded Water in the King George V Stakes. 


11/12

Queen Camilla grimaces at Royal Ascot© James Whatling

A tense moment

The Queen was very animated during the nail-biting race, but sadly no victory for Their Majesties on this occasion. 

12/12

Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh talk with each other as they attend day three of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty

Royal sisters-in-law

A glamorous Camilla and Sophie chatted and giggled together in the royal box. 

The Queen stunned in a white silk crepe dress by Dior and a matching hat by Philip Treacy. 

She accessorised with the late Queen Elizabeth II's jade and diamond brooch 

LISTEN: Royal photographer decodes Prince William and Kate's 'look of love' at Trooping

