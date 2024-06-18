Lady Gabriella Kingston steps back into public eye at Royal Ascot with the King and Queen - live updates

Lady Gabriella Kingston stepped back into the public eye as she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Prince Michael and Princess Michael's daughter, 43, looked elegant in floral shirt dress and a wide-brimmed peach hat as she travelled in the carriage procession at the start of the Berkshire races.

She was accompanied by the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips and the King's racing manager, John Warren.

It comes after Lady Gabriella made a low-key appearance at Trooping the Colour last Saturday, where she was pictured watching the flypast from inside Buckingham Palace, as the senior royals gathered on the balcony.

It has been a difficult year for the British writer following the unexpected passing of her husband and financier, Thomas Kingston, who was found dead at the age of 45 at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February.

The couple, who wed in 2019, would have marked their fifth wedding anniversary last month.

The King and Queen are said to have been quietly supporting Lady Gabriella and she has also reportedly moved back into her parents' home at Kensington Palace.

Also joining the royals on the first day of Royal Ascot were Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot and her nephew, Ben Elliot.

1/ 13 © Alamy First major outing Lady Gabriella was seated in the second carriage with Princess Anne and her son, Peter Phillips, as well as John Warren - the King and Queen Elizabeth II's racing manager.

2/ 13 © Alamy Outfit details Lady Gabriella looked beautiful in a pink and purple floral themed shirt dress, accessorising with gold and pearl drop earrings. She wore her blonde locks loose under her peach-hued hat. Meanwhile, Princess Anne recycled a red silk coat dress from Shibumi.

3/ 13 © Getty The King and Queen The King sported a grey morning suit with a sunny lemon waistcoat, while the Queen looked beautiful in a cobalt blue ensemble with a matching hat and a sapphire brooch.

4/ 13 © Getty A warm welcome The King and Queen wished racegoers the "best of luck" in chasing the "thrill of a Royal Ascot winner" as the famous meet began. Writing jointly in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: "It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero's victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty. "We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner. "We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer."

5/ 13 © Getty Full look A full-length look at the King and Queen's race day attire as they stepped out of the carriage. It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for "horses to gallop at full stretch" and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.



6/ 13 © Getty Sweet moment Lady Gabriella was embraced by Zara Tindall with a big hug as she arrived at the enclosure.

7/ 13 © Getty John Warren and Peter Phillips Peter Phillips is a regular at Royal Ascot, and has recently confirmed his new romance with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA at the polo earlier this month, as they were joined by Harriet's daughter and Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla.

8/ 13 © Getty Annabel Elliot Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, looked elegant in navy as she shared a carriage with Ruth Wood, Countess of Halifax.

9/ 13 © Getty Laura Lopes Queen Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, joined the racegoers for the first day of Royal Ascot. The art curator shares daughter Eliza and twins, Gus and Louis, with husband Harry Lopes.

10/ 13 © Getty Tom Parker Bowles Camilla's son and food critic, Tom Parker Bowles, also joined his mother and sister on day one. Tom shares children, Lola and Freddy, with his ex-wife, Sara Buys.

11/ 13 © Getty The Princess Royal's outfit Princess Anne looked elegant as ever in her red silk patterned coat, teaming it with a mint green hat and navy gloves and bag.

12/ 13 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Mike and Zara Tindall Zara always wows us with her race days looks and the first day of Royal Ascot was no exception! The equestrian looked stunning in a puff-sleeve peach midi dress with a high collar and waist belt. She wore her blonde bob in an intricate updo with a boater-style hat. Meanwhile, former rugby star Mike looked dapper in a morning suit with a pastel tie to match his wife's ensemble.

13/ 13 © Alamy Princess Eugenie It was a right royal turnout on Tuesday as Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Gloucester joined their family members. While Birgitte opted for an all-navy ensemble, Eugenie looked pretty in a sleeveless mint number with a boater-style hat and a floral hair corsage.