James Middleton shows off gargantuan Berkshire garden with adorable family photo

With summer in full swing, there's no doubt that people will be heading to sprawling parks to bask in the sunshine. But for James Middleton, all he has to do is open the back doors of his Berkshire mansion to be amongst countryside as far as the eye can see.

Earlier this week, Princess Kate's brother, 36, took to social media with a gorgeous photo of his garden in the sunlight and it featured two of his furry family members.

The dogs, who appeared to be Inka and Isla, were poised looking in opposite directions on the low wall featured on the patio area of his sprawling grounds.

Captioning the photo, he quipped: "When you both hear the treat bag rustling and you're trying to work out which direction it's coming from [eyes emoji]."

The adorable update caused a stir with fans in the comments section. "They are both cute well fed and looked after by you @ella.co," one fan penned. A second added: "So adorable [red love heart emojis]."

Fans may recognise the setting from when James announced the arrival of his first child, Inigo in October.

A series of photos showed Inka, and Mabel as well as James' other dogs, Isla, Nala and Zulu sitting on the same wall featured in his most recent snap. Prevously, in front of the wall, was a beautiful buggy containing his bundle of joy Inigo who was cosily wrapped up in a blue baby blanket.

One dog who was there in spirit was James' beloved therapy dog Ella, who sadly passed away last year before Inigo got to meet her.

James praised Ella as "the dog who saved his life," in his new book of the same title. The dad-of-one has always been exceptionally open about his mental health struggles, and how Ella helped him through his hardest times.

Despite not meeting Ella, James made sure she was there to see Inigo and placed a tiny portrait of the pooch in his newborn's hand for the photo.

In a lengthy caption, he wrote: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly."

James' countryside life

The entrepreneur makes no secret of the fact he loves all things country, from long family dog walks to quiet picnics with his wife Alizée and their son.

The grade II-listed home is a country dream with homely interiors and four plush bedrooms.

Not to mention, the family home is just a stone's throw away from his sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, as well as his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who all live in the area.