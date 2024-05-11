James Middleton shares sweet video featuring special companion from lavish Berkshire home

James Middleton took to social media with an adorable video featuring one of his family pooches on Friday.

The entrepreneur, 37, filmed one of his sweet cocker spaniels munching on a bone inside what appears to be his sprawling Berkshire family garden in the sunshine.

James Middleton shares adorable video of sweet family member

Captioning the post, he penned: "Sound on! Occasionally, I treat my dogs to a Marrow bone - it is a fantastic way to support them physically & mentally through the stimulation of chewing….

"There are lots of other benefits too: they are packed full of collagen to help promote healthy skin & coat, they're also great for dental health as the chewing helps to remove plaque and tartar from the teeth.

"But please remember...never leave your dog unsupervised with a bone and always make sure they’re fed raw bones, never cooked."

James is the ultimate dog dad and couldn't be more besotted with his six dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla.

© Instagram The fury pack welcomed their human brother in October

Princess Kate's brother runs his own dog food and lifestyle business, inspired by his therapy dog Ella. Sadly Ella passed away in January last year but James continually talks about how his four-legged friend helped him battle depression.

As well as being an adoring dog dad, James is the dad-of-one to his son, Inigo, whom he and his wife, Alizeé Thervent, welcomed in October.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

Upon Inigo's arrival, James ensured that despite never meeting Ella, Inigo had a piece of her with him and shared a touching photo of his newborn son holding a mini portrait of Ella in his tiny hand when announcing his arrival into the world.

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy [blue love heart emoji].

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)[...]" he penned alongside the image.